5 Instances Where Kourtney Kardashian Upset Fans By Prioritizing Travis Barker Over Her Children

Here's Looking at When Kourtney Kardashian Chose Travis Barker Over Her Children

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Rob Kim

Kourtney Kardashian's fans have often been critical of her parenting decisions regarding both her biological children and her step-children. In 2022, she tied the knot with drummer Travis Barker. Fans have frequently expressed discontent when Kardashian appears to prioritize her husband over her children, leading to backlash. Most recently, criticism arose when she attended a Blink-182 concert, and in the past, she faced criticism for seemingly excluding her children from her engagement. Here are five instances that have particularly caught the attention of the fans.

1. Kardashian Seemed to Ignore Penelope at a Recent Blink-182 Concert

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Marc Piasecki

Accompanied by their three youngest children, the couple attended the Australian leg of Blink-182’s world tour. During a recent concert, Kardashian, Barker, and Penelope walked out together in front of the audience. Almost immediately after stepping into the spotlight, the couple began sharing an intimate moment, as noted by She Finds. Kardashian embraced Barker, wrapping her arms around his neck as he held her waist, and they started kissing. In the midst of this, Kardashian turned her back to Penelope. The 11-year-old appeared visibly uncomfortable, unsure of where to go or where to look.

2. Fans Noticed That Rocky Was Not With Kourtney in Photos From a Trip

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

Fans of Kardashian have accused her of lying to them about her son Rocky appearing in a photo, leading to concerns for the baby's well-being. The reality TV star, along with her husband Barker and their children, recently traveled to Australia to attend several of his tour dates. Kardashian has been sharing numerous photos and videos from their trip. In one particular picture posted on her Instagram, she posed with what seemed to be her newborn son Rocky's stroller. However, fans quickly questioned the authenticity of the image, with many turning to Reddit to suggest that the photo was staged and the baby was not actually in the carrier, according to The US Sun.

3. Fans Believe That She is Favoring Her Baby Son Over Her Older Children

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Neilson Barnard

While some fans speculate that Kardashian has staged photos with Rocky, others are worried that she is neglecting her older children in favor of her baby son. Barker shares Alabama and Landon with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian has Penelope, Reign, and Mason with her ex Scott Disick. Despite their large blended family, fans are concerned that the couple is not giving enough attention to their older children, according to The US Sun. "What about the other kids, they are also important. Don't single out kids. Jealousy comes later. Happy for your new baby but don't [neglect] the other 5," said a person.

4. Kardashian Faced Criticism When Her Son Reign Made an Inappropriate Gesture

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Robino Salvatore

In one picture from 2019, Reign, sporting long hair, was seen with his mom. The other, a more recent photo, showed the youngster accompanying Kardashian and Barker on errands. In both images, Reign was captured flipping off the camera. The post, titled "Reign is hilarious," immediately received criticism in the comments section. One person wrote, "I don't think it's hilarious! Bad behavior." "Kourtney doesn’t know how to parent, every time I see her kids they’re always doing something bad," another person claimed. Another fan said, "Personally I love and adore the Kardashians... but Kourtney's children are honestly so spoilt and aren’t disciplined at all!"

5. Barker Upset Fans Who Accused Him of Excluding Kardashian's Children From Their Engagement

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Neilson Barnard

Barker's actions upset fans who held him responsible for Kardashian's children being left out of their engagement. The entire Kardashian clan traveled to Santa Barbara to witness the momentous occasion. Furthermore, the musician's heartfelt beach proposal to the reality star was featured on an episode of The Kardashians. The debate was sparked by a Reddit user who initiated the contentious conversation. The caption read, "It was Travis’ fault the kids weren’t there." Critics continued to criticize the drummer, arguing that he should have chosen a different day for the proposal if all the children couldn't be there.