Melania Visits Belgium And NATO Spouses

First lady Melania Trump embarked on a European tour with her husband, President Donald Trump, this past week for diplomatic visits throughout several countries in Europe. The Trumps touched down in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday – their first stop of the tour. They relaxed on Tuesday and attended the NATO annual summit on Wednesday. Some of the other countries they plan on going to include the UK, Scotland, and Finland. While the Trumps travel together, Melania has a separate tour schedule of events with and without her husband.

According to CNN, Melania was joined by the other 10 NATO spouses, all of them wives and one husband – First Gentleman of Luxembourg Gauthier Destenay. Melania enjoyed “a concert, a chocolate tasting by the Belgian royal family’s official chocolatier and a fashion display that included hats by Belgian milliner Fabienne Delvigne.”

While President Trump discussed world politics and even criticized some of the countries who were represented at the NATO summit, Melania stood by smiling along for the cameras and press. Trump accused Germany of being a “captive of Russia” during his speech. Afterward, he smiled and met with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel in front of the press.

As CNN reported, “he and Merkel have a ‘very, very good relationship’ and [congratulated] her for ‘tremendous success’… Trump declined to address his earlier comments about Germany being ‘totally controlled’ by Russia, merely confirming that he and Merkel discussed the issue of German imports of Russian gas.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks beside first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One and departing the White House, on July 9. Al Drago / Getty Images

Eleven pieces of white tape were set for the NATO spouses on the patio and Melania sat in between the French spouse, Brigitte Macron, and Belgian spouse, Amelie Derbaudrenghien. While she watched the summit, she smiled and nodded along. After the speeches, there was a concert of Hubay, Tchaikovsky, and Piazzolla. During the concert, Melania accidentally clapped too soon along with some of the other NATO spouses before one of the songs ended but smiled and continued to listen.

Later this week, they head to the United Kingdom for more events, one of the other exciting plans is having tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Friday.