Tennessee Man Johnny Mack Rogers Arrested For Stomping 6-Week-Old Kitten And Burying It Alive

Johnny Mack Rogers is facing felony charges after police say the Tennessee man stomped on a 6-week-old kitten and then buried the animal alive.

As KnoxNews.com reported, the 29-year-old was arrested after a man and woman brought in the kitten to a shelter, telling staff that they had found the animal in a shallow grave. Kevin King, director of the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, said that another woman who lived with Rogers claimed he stepped on the kitten while he was drinking and then buried the animal.

The kitten was in rough shape when it was brought in, the report noted, still covered in dirt and blood and gasping for air. The kitten later died of its injuries.

This is not the first story of alleged animal abuse to make national headlines. In May, an Oklahoma man was accused of killing his daughter’s two dogs when the girl refused to do the dishes. The man, Jeffrey Don Edwards, allegedly took the animals to the edge of his property and shot them to death.

As NewsOK reported, the man grew enraged at his daughter for not cleaning up the house and began throwing dishes. The incident continued to escalate and the teenager called her mother to pick her up. But when the teen came back the next day, she could not find her two dogs, a blue-heeler-Labrador mix named Duck and a golden retriever named Jessica Dawn. The home was covered in blood, and the girl’s uncle told her that Edwards shot the dogs as punishment for her refusal to help clean the house.

Danielle Depee, the mother of the teenage girl whose dogs were killed, said the family was heartbroken and deeply loved the two dogs. Edwards allegedly killed the dogs not long after the girl had left to return to her mother’s house following their argument.

“They are devastated and in shock that their dad would hurt them that way,” Depee told The Associated Press. “Both my kids never thought he would do what he did.”

As News9 reported, the 35-year-old Edwards had a long history of trouble with the law. He is a convicted felon who pleaded guilty in 2011 to firing a shotgun from the window of his pickup truck. He now faces felony charges and the possibility of prison if convicted of killing the dogs.

Johnny Mack Rogers faces felony animal cruelty charges for the kitten’s death.