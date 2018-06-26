Supreme Court Upholds Donald Trump’s Travel Ban 3.0, Says POTUS ‘Possesses An Extraordinary Power’

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 that banning entrants to the United States from a list of mostly Muslim countries does not violate the Constitution.

In a 5-4 ruling along ideological lines, the United States Supreme Court has ruled that the third version of Donald Trump’s “travel ban” does not violate the United States Constitution, in an opinion issued Tuesday morning. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said that the U.S. President has the Constitutional authority to block “entry of nationals who cannot be adequately vetted.”

Because the text of the law does not mention the religion of any of the travelers who wold be barred under the Trump order, the ban does not violate Constitutional provisions against religious discrimination, the five conservative justices ruled.

In an executive order that he issued on September 24 of last year, Trump placed “entry restrictions” on foreign nationals seeking to enter the U.S. from seven countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

The order was the third version of a ban on entrants from specific countries, most of which have populations that are predominantly Muslim. On the list of seven countries covered in the ban that was upheld on Tuesday, only Venezuela and North Korea do not have overwhelmingly Muslim populations. But Trump dropped Chad from the current list in April, CNBC recounts.