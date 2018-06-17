Missouri Waitress, Air Force Reservist Fired From Both Jobs After Posting ‘N****r Hunting’ Video

“I was intoxicated. I have black friends, I have black people in my family, I didn’t mean it.”

A Missouri waitress and Air Force reservist has been fired from both of her jobs after a video of her making racist statements went viral, the New York Daily News is reporting.

Tabitha “Tabbie” Duncan, 20, had recently signed up for the Air Force, as the Inquisitr reported last week. Not long afterwards, however, a damning viral video, in which she and her friends made racist remarks, emerged.

In the video, which was made “days after her enlistment, according to the Air Force Times, Duncan and some friends drive down a dark road. It’s not clear where the video was shot, but it bears noting that Duncan is from Jefferson County, Missouri, a part of the Show-Me state where the St. Louis suburbs give way to the rugged and sparsely-populated Ozarks. The video includes her and her friends making racist statements.

The video begins with someone off-camera saying to the group, “”So we going n*****r hunting today or what?” A second person responds with “”We’re going n*****r hunting.” Then Duncan chimes in: “You get them n*****s.”

That was enough to cost her her Air Force career before it even began. In a statement, Lt. Col. Chad Gibson said that the new recruit was “in the process of being released from her enlistment in the Air Force.”

“The video, released days after her enlistment, is intolerable and does not reflect the values of the Air Force. We expect all airmen to adhere to our core values, and treat others with a high level of dignity and respect.”

Not only did the Snapchat video cost the Missouri woman her career in the armed forces, it also cost her her other job, waitressing at St. Louis’ Social Bar & Grill. In a statement, the eatery said that Duncan was fired immediately after they learned of the “vile, disgusting and offensive video.”

Duncan, for her part, is trying to redeem herself after the emergence of the video.

“I was intoxicated. I have black friends, I have black people in my family, I didn’t mean it. I didn’t know that I was being [recorded]. I am so sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt anybody, I was drunk. I need to seek help.”

Raw Story, in calling the video “one of the most racist, redneck Missourah scenes imaginable,” noted that Duncan’s social media history included sharing memes supporting Donald Trump, as well as at least one meme criticizing NFL players who kneel, rather than stand, during the national anthem.