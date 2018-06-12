Donald Trump Kicks Off North Korea Summit By Blasting Tweet About ‘Haters & Losers’ Filled With Misspellings

Trump also bragged that he didn't need to prepare for the historic meeting with North Korea.

Donald Trump reportedly didn’t do much preparation for his summit with North Korea, but the president did have one important thing to do before starting the meeting — blast off a tweet rife with misspellings taking aim at his “haters and losers.”

Trump has been in Singapore since the weekend preparing for his meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. While the stakes are high as Trump reportedly angles to get North Korea to agree to a complete denuclearization, the president hasn’t taken his eye off of his personal grievances. As the New York Post noted, Trump took the time to blast off a tweet angry at those who doubted he could pull off the summit.

“The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers,” Trump tweeted on Monday evening.

Trump then tried to brag about his success already in negotiating with North Korea, though he struggled with spelling.

“We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle [sic] launches have stoped [sic],” Trump wrote. “And these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say!”

While Donald Trump may already be counting his successes, critics are worried that he may end up giving North Korea too favorable a deal in exchange for the perception of a “win” for himself. There are also questions about his preparation before meeting North Korea, as Foreign Policy noted that Trump did not do much prep work ahead of the meeting. That has left experts worried, as North Korea has been known as a bad faith negotiator in the past and has not stood by its word.

Trump did not believe much in preparing, however, and last week even bragged about going into the meeting cold.

“I think I’m very well prepared,” Trump told reporters just days before the summit (via Bloomberg). “I don’t think I have to prepare very much. It’s about attitude, it’s about willingness to get things done.”

“This isn’t a question of preparation: It’s a question of whether or not people want it to happen, and we’ll know that very quickly,” Trump added.

President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un Shake Hands in Historic First Meeting https://t.co/aMJ7yqWTkJ — People (@people) June 12, 2018

The tweet from Donald Trump ahead of the North Korea summit is not out of character, either. Trump has frequently railed against those he sees as “haters & losers,” using that exact phrase for years before he even considered a run for the presidency.