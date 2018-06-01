Roseanne Barr Claims She ‘Begged’ ABC To Let Her Keep Her Show, Would Have Done ‘Anything’

Roseanne Barr is still under fire for her insensitive tweets towards former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett. The tweets led ABC to cancel the star’s highly rated and very popular sitcom, shocking fans.

According to a June 1 report by Entertainment Tonight, Roseanne Barr has been back on Twitter in the days since her show was canceled. The actress has been revealing bits of information about the cancellation, her opinions, and more. Recently, she told fans via social media that she had “begged” ABC not to cancel the show, and claimed she was willing to “do anything” so that the cast and crew could keep their jobs.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC to let me apologize and make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything and asked for help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity for them for free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged for people’s jobs,” Roseanne Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Meanwhile, some of Roseanne’s die-hard fans have been rallying around her and asking her if there is anything that can be done about the situation. Barr hinted that she may be considering fighting the decision, telling her supporters, “I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to you.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Roseanne cast, which includes Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman, are allegedly in talks for a spin-off show. Radar Online sources reveal that the cast held an “emergency meeting” after the show’s cancellation, and are currently brainstorming ways that the show could live on.

“The cast is meeting today because they refuse to give up on their fans, or the family that they were building with each other.”

However, sources tell ET that although there have been “conversations” about a possible Conner family spin-off, the likelihood that it will happen is very “slim.”

“There are very tentative conversations, in very early stages about the possibility of a spinoff, but it is much too early,” the source said.

In addition, Roseanne Barr’s firing from the network left stars of other ABC television shows extremely happy. Actors such as Scandal‘s Tony Goldwyn, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo, How To Get Away With Murder‘s Viola Davis, and Speechless‘ Minnie Driver, all spoke out in support of the network after president Channing Dungey announced the show’s cancellation.