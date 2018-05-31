Roseanne Barr Reportedly In ‘Deep Darkness’ Following Show Cancellation & Twitter Scandal

Roseanne Barr is said to be extremely upset following her Twitter scandal, and the shocking cancellation of her hit ABC comedy series. The actress has apologized for making insensitive comments about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, but it hasn’t been enough to keep her out of the headlines.

According to a May 30 report by People Magazine, sources are now revealing that Roseanne Barr is in a very dark place, and deeply regrets her comments, which she believed to just be a bad joke.

“She’s in deep darkness and is very remorseful. Being a comedian, she writes stuff she thinks is funny, but it’s always misunderstood. She’s not intentionally hurtful. They all loved each other on the Roseanne set. It really was one big happy family.”

As many fans already know, Roseanne Barr shared a tweet on Monday that compared Jarrett to an ape. Fans and celebrities alike began to call out Barr for her racially charged tweet, and hours later ABC president, Channing Dungey, announced that her show had been cancelled, despite extremely high ratings.

After the news of the cancellation broke online, many of Roseanne’s co-stars commented on the situation. Sarah Gilbert, who played Barr’s daughter, Darlene Conner on the series, claimed that she was sad about the show being axed, and called out Roseanne for her hateful comments, making it clear that her opinions did not reflect those of the rest of the cast.

Michael Fishman, who played DJ on the series, also spoke up, calling the day one of the saddest of his life and revealing that he’s teaching his children to be inclusive, and note use hateful speech. Meanwhile Emma Kenney (Harris) admitted she had planned to quit the show before finding out it had been cancelled.

After the cast’s statements, Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter to apologize yet again, telling fans not to “feel sorry” for her, and expressing her regret over taking away jobs from the cast and crew of the show. She also called out her co-stars’ comments, calling them “unreal,” and claiming they were throwing her under the bus.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Roseanne fans are already hoping for a spin-off show, which could feature any number, or all, of the former cast members minus Barr. Sources tell Radar Online that the cast has been brainstorming, but as of now there is no concrete news to report on any new projects.