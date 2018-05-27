Florida Woman Held Captive By Abusive Boyfriend Escapes By Slipping Note To Veterinarian During Visit

Jeremy Floyd, 39, was arrested for holding Carolyn Reichle captive for two days.

A Florida woman who was being held captive and beaten by her boyfriend was able to escape thanks to some quick thinking, Fox News is reporting.

Carolyn Reichle had been held captive in her home for two days, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jeremy Floyd. During that time, Floyd allegedly beat her and threatened her with a gun. Fortunately, she was able to escape by slipping a handwritten note to a veterinarian.

It all began Wednesday, when, according to the 28-year-old woman, Floyd, a convicted felon, began beating her, threatening her, and refusing to allow her to leave her Daytona Beach-area home. During her captivity, Floyd allegedly beat her repeatedly, and at one point at least two gunshots were fired off as the two struggled over a gun.

On Thursday, Reichle found there was little she could do but recover from her head injury and hope for the best.

By Friday, however, she had come up with a plan. She convinced Floyd to allow her to take her dog to DeLand Animal Hospital. Floyd, of course, insisted on coming with her – and according to a police statement, brought the gun with him and repeatedly threatened her.

However, at the veterinary clinic, Reichle was able to slip a handwritten note to a staff member at the clinic.

The staff member called the police, and DeLand cops showed up and detained Floyd. He was later arrested and charged with domestic violence: aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and simple battery.

Reichle was taken to an area hospital and treated for her injuries. Those included a head injury, a black eye, and bruised arms. Meanwhile, back at her home, police allegedly found two fresh bullet holes in the walls.

In a 2016 Vice report, a former hostage negotiator gives advice on what to do if you’re held captive. First and foremost, he says, is to comply with your captor. That doesn’t mean that you should cower in the corner, nor should you respond with aggression.

“Imagine your school bully: if they find someone who is submissive they are going to behave worse towards them. Likewise, if they see someone who is overly aggressive they are going to want to stamp it down. Don’t antagonise them, but don’t actually be the weak, crying mess in the corner because they will take advantage of that.”

Also, you may have seen a meme going around on social media that says you can secretly call 911 and order a “pepperoni pizza,” which will cue the 911 operator that you’re being held captive or otherwise monitored. That’s not a thing, says Fox News.