WWE Rumors: Sad Update On Big Cass’ Injury Ahead Of ‘Money In The Bank,’ Per ‘PWInsider’

Rumors of the seven-footer being injured first swirled during WWE's recent European tour, where he was showing 'visible discomfort and frustration.'

If the latest WWE rumors are accurate, Big Cass’ injury might force him out of competition for the next several months, and might even keep him away from the ring until 2019.

At the moment, WWE has yet to acknowledge Cass’ injury, which was reported shortly after a segment where he was beaten down by an angry Daniel Bryan, whom he had antagonized in the weeks leading up to the attack, and eliminated from the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. According to WhatCulture, Cass was showing “visible discomfort and frustration” after a match on May 17 in Newcastle, England, but when he was in a similar state two days later in Amsterdam, many suggested that the injury was a “work,” or scripted.

Due to what seemed like another Big Cass injury during WWE’s European tour, the seven-footer was taken out of a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Bryan that was supposed to take place on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live. According to WrestlingNews.co, Cass was booked to lose that match, but regardless of where his push was heading before the injury rumors, it now looks like he might be out for another extended period of time.

Citing a members-only report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WhatCulture wrote that Cass might be due for his second ACL surgery in less than a year’s time, which could sideline him for the next six to nine months. Previously, the big man had missed eight months of action after he tore his ACL on an August, 2017, episode of Monday Night Raw, and had returned on the April 17 episode of SmackDown Live, joining the blue brand as a heel and kicking off a feud against Daniel Bryan.

While the latest updates on Big Cass’ injury might point to another long absence, not everyone is convinced that he is actually suffering from a legitimate injury. WhatCulture noted that Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer wasn’t 100 percent sure if Cass’ injury is part of a storyline or not. Also, there are many fans who believe that Cass could still be selling the recent attack from Bryan, even as the former WWE Champion appears to have moved on to a feud against Samoa Joe.

If Big Cass’ injury is indeed legitimate, and serious enough to require ACL surgery, it will mark another major setback for the 30-year-old SmackDown Live star. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cass got in trouble with WWE officials for allegedly going off-script and beating down a little person dressed like Daniel Bryan to greater extents than what WWE had authorized.