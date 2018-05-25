Harvey Weinstein Attorney Benjamin Brafman Will Move For Rape Charge Dismissal

Weinstein, who has not entered a plea, has consistently denied any allegations of non-consensual sex. The Hollywood producer left the Manhattan courthouse through a back door.

After surrendering to police for rape, criminal sex act and other sex charges, disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was released on $1-million bail in New York City, CBC reported today.

“You sorry, Harvey?” the media shouted as Weinstein walked into the courthouse earlier today. According to a statement issued by Manhattan District Attorney’s office, the famous movie producer was charged with felony sex crime charges; rape in the first and third degrees, criminal sexual act in the first degree for forcible sexual acts against two women.

According to a law enforcement official, the criminal sex act charge stems from a 2004 encounter between Weinstein and Lucia Evans. Lucia, at the time an up-and-coming actress, said the producer forced her to perform oral sex in him. This occurred in Weinstein’s New York office in 2004. Evans, who said she repeatedly told the Hollywood mogul to stop, was a Middlebury College student at the time.

The rape charge relates to a woman whose identity remains unknown.

Weinstein agreed to post the cash bail, CBC noted, surrender his passport, wear an electronic monitor, and not travel beyond the states of Connecticut and New York.

Weinstein, who has not entered a plea, has consistently denied any allegations of non-consensual sex. The Hollywood producer left the Manhattan courthouse through a back door, but his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, spoke to the media.

Brafman said that his client will enter a plea of not guilty, asserting that they hope the court will move quickly to dismiss the charges brought against him. He referred to the charges as “constitutionally flawed.” Brafman, he said, believes his client will be exonerated.

The women who have brought up the charges against the Hollywood mogul will, the attorney said, be subjected to cross-examination, assuming the case goes that far. Brafman said the charges will not be believed by the jury, and that the case has been “overtaken” by the #MeToo movement — the international movement against sexual harassment and assault.

No one gets convicted “based on accusations,” Weinsten’s lawyer concluded, adding that his client has not intentionally violated the law.

