Donald Trump Fulfilled A Biblical Prophecy By Moving The U.S. Embassy To Jerusalem, Says Jeanine Pirro

The Fox News host referenced ancient Persian King Cyrus in her explanation

Donald Trump fulfilled a Bible prophecy by moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said this weekend.

In an op-ed piece on Fox News’ website, Pirro said that Trump is “sending a message” with the embassy move, which officially happens today.

“The U.S. is back as a dominant regional player after the Obama years.”

She then went on to say that the U.S. embassy’s presence in Jerusalem will, from now until the end of all time, be a deterrent against aggressive action by Israel’s enemies.

“There will be no Ottoman empires or Shia nations that will destroy Jerusalem any longer.”

Lastly, Pirro invoked both history and the Bible in praising the embassy move.

“He, like King Cyrus before him, fulfilled the biblical prophecy of the gods worshipped by Jews, Christians and, yes, Muslims, that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish state.”

Pirro was doubtless referring to Cyrus the Great, who was the king of the Persian Empire a few hundred years BCE. According to the Old Testament, God moved Cyrus to allow the Jews, who had been in captivity under his predecessor’s reign, to return to Jerusalem and rebuild the destroyed Temple.

What’s more, according to the biblical narrative, Cyrus sent the Jews back to the Promised Land with artifacts that had been stolen, as well as money needed for paying for the building.

Whether or not the biblical narrative is supported by history is in dispute. Professor Lester L. Grabbe asserts that Cyrus didn’t issue an official decree, as the Old Testament claims, but rather simply followed an existing policy of allowing refugees and exiles to return to their homes. Further, Grabbe says that the archaeological evidence indicates that the Jews didn’t return from Persia all at once, but over several decades.

It’s not only the U.S. that has made the decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem. According to The Times of Israel, Guatemala and Paraguay have followed suit, and Honduras may be next.

Meanwhile, Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has been met with mixed reactions. Already in Gaza, violent protests have broken out, according to The Guardian. In response, Israeli soldiers have shot and killed “dozens” of Palestinians protesting the move.

According to the New York Times, the death toll stands at 41, with some 1,700 others being injured.