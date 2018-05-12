Best Horror Movies On Showtime: Don’t Scroll Past ‘Dude Bro Party Massacre 3’

Don’t try to adjust your tracking, don’t try to find the first two movies in the franchise, but do watch this 5-Second Film feature-length horror-comedy.

Rarely are the best horror movies made intentionally bad, but such is the case with Dude Bro Party Massacre 3. Just a glance at the title makes you think of all the bottom-of-the-bin horror movies of the ’80s, and that’s exactly how it plays. If you’re familiar with 5-Second Films (5SF), then you already know what to expect.

Before there was Vine, there was 5SF, a comedy troupe that specializes in hilarious videos that only last a few seconds. The group is now taking a stab at feature-length comedies, and that’s great news for horror fans who like a good spoof.

Numerous members of the troupe co-wrote this 2015 gem, and Jon Salmon, Tomm Jacobsen, and Michael Rousselet direct. In addition to the usual cast of characters, including Olivia Taylor Dudley, Alec Owen, and Ben Gigli, fans can look forward to Patton Oswalt, Larry King, and Andrew W.K. also appearing.

A refreshing departure from sorority row murders, serial killer Motherface committed two back-to-back mass murders at frat row in the first two movies of this nonexistent slasher franchise (this is a standalone film). And now she’s back to spill more copious amounts of blood and wreak havoc on the Delta Bi Theta fraternity. Brent lost his twin brother, Brock, during the slaughters, and he has joined Delta Bi to investigate the happenings. Good luck, Brent, and you better bring a lot of beer!

Finally getting around to watching DUDE BRO PARTY MASSACRE 3. #NowWatching pic.twitter.com/TuP0gexfOG — Brad Henderson (@BradFHenderson) August 20, 2017

The fictional production story of this movie is golden; this third entry into the abhorrent horror franchise was a direct-to-TV release. It aired at midnight on televisions across the country, and President Ronald Reagan was having no more of that. The film was banned by executive order, and only one copy remains because a teenager hit the record button on his VCR (thank you, young sir).

This feature is literally presented as the only remaining VHS copy; so, as soon as you hit play, you will have a reflex to adjust the tracking (if you’re old enough to remember having to do that). In addition to the intentional tracking issues, the “VHS” movie is often interrupted with brief, but usually sidesplitting, faux TV commercials. This will take you back to memory lane, leaving viewers wishing that there were two more horror movies in this imaginary franchise (hint, hint 5SF).

Put Dude Bro Party Massacre 3 onto VHS. All the pieces are in place to lock this film down!BIG thanks to @POBstudios pic.twitter.com/36lJ1ljRxv — 5-Second Films (@5sf) September 13, 2014

In true ’80s slasher form, this features bad acting, gratuitous nudity, lots of splatter, a bit of the occult, and nearly every horror movie trope from that era (but they flip the script where men are objectified instead of the women). It also satirizes several genre movies from that time, including Sleepaway Camp, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Night of the Creeps, and though it’s not horror, Revenge of the Nerds (among countless others).

If you’re a modern fan of the genre but never took a stab at ’80s slashers, then a lot of the humor will probably fall flat. But if you are a fan of that period, then this is a must-watch! It would be difficult for this movie to actually entice any scares, but it will certainly provide you with many laugh-out-loud moments and flashbacks from a bygone era.

The horror-comedy is not only streaming on Showtime, but there are also special editions available at the Dude Bro Party Massacre 3 website. If you don’t have time to watch the feature-length film, they made a short version of it (of course they did).

With tons of charm, a genuinely funny script, and a nostalgic trip down memory slasher-lane, Dude Bro Party Massacre 3 is one of the best horror movies on Showtime.