Waffle House Suspect Travis Reinking’s $2 Million Bond Revoked By Judge Following Criticism Reports ‘WSMV’

It appears that Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking will not have a chance to post bail.

The man suspected of shooting and killing four innocent victims and wounding countless others at a Waffle House just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, has been denied the chance to post bail following his arrest.

According to WSMV, a local Nashville station, 29-year-old Travis Reinking’s $2 million bond has been revoked by a judge. A few hours after his arrest yesterday, a court magistrate originally set Reinking’s bond at $2 million around. But the Tennessean shares that the public was upset over the fact that Reinking was even granted the chance to post bond, causing the judge to change his mind.

Following the outcry from critics, Judge Michael Mondelli decided to revoke Reinking’s bond early Tuesday morning. Reinking is scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday for a hearing.