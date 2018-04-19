India’s Oldest Political Party Accused Of Creating Fake ‘Hindu Terrorism’ & Weakening Global Anti-Terror Fight

The alleged activity of a political party halfway across the world may have impacted the global fight against terrorism.

The recent verdict in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast in Hyderabad city of India may have revealed some disturbing facts about India’s oldest political party. A special anti-terror court acquitted all the accused including an anti-conversion activist and social worker, Swami Aseemanand. The blast had occurred on May 8, 2007, after the Friday Prayers killing nine and wounding 58 people.

The verdict, in this case, was similar to all other cases in which people connected to the right-wing organizations were implicated. The most notable example was the false accusation against a serving Indian Army officer, Lt Col Purohit. He was denied bail for nine long years without charges being framed against him, as reported by NDTV. A pattern is emerging from these cases which point fingers at the Congress party in India.

Terrorism has affected most of the countries in the world including the U.S. Arguments have been made that terror has no religion and it would be wrong to associate any religion with terrorism. Never in the history of Indian politics has any notable politician claimed that there is anything called “Muslim terror.” The Islamic terrorists have always been seen as radical Jihadist in India even though the country has been a victim of repeated terror attacks.

As opposed to the tradition in India of respecting all religions and culture, the Congress party is now being accused of coining a fake “Hindu terror” term for political benefits. The President of ruling BJP, Amit Shah, has demanded that Rahul Gandhi, who is the President of Congress Party, should apologize for defaming Hindus, as reported by The Times of India.

Indian citizens have always believed that terrorism has no religion and ordinary Muslim citizens should not be hounded with terms such as “Muslim terror.” Yet, the Congress party had time and again used the concocted term “Hindu terror” or “Saffron terror” to further its political agenda. The Congress party who is losing ground in India stands accused by political rivals and a billion Hindus of defaming a peace-loving and accommodating religion.

The Congress party has done the sin to malign the great Hindu culture, which is spreading the message of peace & values to the world from ages. Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation for coining the very shameful Saffron Terror term just for his politics of appeasement. pic.twitter.com/JPZAUl6R77 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 18, 2018

While today the Congress party is refusing to accept that it has ever used the fake term “Hindu Terror,” several of its senior party leaders have used it in the past. According to WikiLeaks, Rahul Gandhi had even told a U.S. ambassador that Hindu extremist groups were a far significant threat than the global terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Similar views were also expressed by then Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and then Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

As more cases of the so-called “Hindu Terrorism” reach conclusion, the efforts by Congress party to create a false narrative are being exposed. The Indian government has now blamed the false political stunt by the previous Congress-led government for weakening the global anti-terror fight. It is believed that Congress created this entire theory to appease a section of extremist minorities.

The participation of a country like India is absolutely paramount to counter global terrorism. Perhaps, the recent court verdicts could be an eye-opener for countries across the world to realize that there was nothing called as “Hindu Terrorism” and it was a mere political stunt.