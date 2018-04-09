Ivanka Trump Posts Tweet That Causes Herself Humiliation From Retired General

Ivanka Trump posts tweet that causes instant backlash from a retired general who points out her ignorance.

Ivanka Trump doesn’t have the best of luck on social media when it comes to her political statements and thoughts. The first daughter and special assistant to President Donald Trump took another hit on Twitter when she posted a tweet late Sunday, causing herself humiliation from a retired general.

Alternet reports that Ret. Gen. Mark Hertling “humiliated” Ivanka Trump when she tweeted about the current state of health and fitness among American children. It seems that Ivanka thinks more should be done in “promoting” a healthy lifestyle for the nation’s youth.

“We need to promote healthy lifestyles for America’s youth,” Ivanka wrote. “In a recent survey, 9.5 million U.S. children reported that they did NOT once participate in any of over 100 sports or activities listed.”

Ivanka’s tweet showed extreme ignorance to Hertling, who served for 37 years in the U.S. Army before retiring in 2012. He enlightened Ivanka Trump about how she could make a difference in promoting youth fitness. The general informed her that people need to be appointed within her father’s administration to carry out this agenda.

“Ummm… there’s this thing called the President’s Council on Fitness, Sport, and Nutrition,” Hertling wrote. “Been around 60 years. Used to have 25 appointees… I was one of them. Michelle Obama helped and generated momentum in this area. No one is on the Council now.”

We need to promote healthy lifestyles for America’s youth. In a recent survey, 9.5 million U.S. children reported that they did NOT once participate in any of over 100 sports or activities listed. #YouthSports @AspenInstitute — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 8, 2018

Ummm…there’s this thing called the President’s Council on Fitness, Sport, and Nutrition. Been around 60 years. Used to have 25 appointees…I was one of them. @MichelleObama helped & generated momentum in this area. No one is on the Council now. @FitnessGov. Check it out. https://t.co/R6xh1n0Qi7 — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) April 8, 2018

Hertling continued to post more tweets under Ivanka’s message about the fitness council he was a part of, with one of them being an actual photograph of the council members in 2015 during the Obama administration.

Retired Lieutenant General shuts Ivanka Trump down with a tweet telling her to get to learning https://t.co/9mC8nf1Klk — Daily Kos (@dailykos) April 9, 2018

The tweet Ivanka Trump posted isn’t the first one that’s caused her humiliation. As the Inquisitr reported, Ivanka tweeted a similar message in January that didn’t go over well with her followers. The 36-year-old included statistics about how kids who play sports perform better on exams. Trump didn’t cite her statistics and was accused by some of further driving a wedge between those who are physically talented against those who aren’t. One teacher scolded Ivanka for her message, stating that many children she’s taught excelled in academics despite not having anything to do with sports activities.

Ivanka also caused an uproar when she tweeted her admiration for Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards pertaining to the #MeToo movement. It was a shock considering her father has been accused of sexually harassing or groping dozens of women, but she dismisses the allegations.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” Ivanka tweeted. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United.”

Politico reported after the incident that Ivanka Trump didn’t consult with her aides before tweeting her message about Oprah’s speech. Perhaps it was sheer damage control to ensure Ivanka wasn’t too humiliated by the social media firestorm.

The report centered on Ivanka’s circumscribed position at the White House and how she’s prone to making rookie mistakes on social media. Friends and colleagues of Ivanka Trump’s told the website that she’d be “oblivious” to anything ironic about her support of Oprah Winfrey’s speech because she really does see herself as “the greatest champion of women.”