Here’s Why The Undertaker Squashed John Cena At ‘WrestleMania 34,’ According To ‘Bodyslams & Beyond’

WWE officials had a very good reason to keep the match between John Cena and The Deadman short.

Last night on the grandest stage of them all, The Deadman answered John Cena’s WrestleMania challenge with a dominating performance and victory in under three minutes. Overall, the WWE Universe is ecstatic about The Undertaker’s WWE return. However, some fans are questioning why WWE officials booked their match to be so short and why John Cena was squashed by The Undertaker last night at WrestleMania 34.

Prior to last night, the Wrestling Observer reported that Vince McMahon didn’t believe promoting Cena vs. The Undertaker for the event was necessary. If WWE had advertised an official match between the two men on the grandest stage of them all, the company would have needed to deliver a full match. While discussing WrestleMania 34 on Bodyslams & Beyond, Taz discussed The Deadman’s health and it’s apparent he can’t work a full match again, but WWE officials were booked into a corner where they had to deliver something.

An anti-climactic confrontation segment would have been very disappointing and the WWE Universe was unhappy with The Undertaker’s career ending at the hands of Roman Reigns. Cena vs. The Undertaker may have been less than three minutes long, but John Cena made The Deadman look unstoppable again, it was safe for him, and it could serve as the perfect swan song for The Phenom if he’s truly hanging up the boots.

‘The Undertaker’s WWE future is a mystery after last night’s events.’ WWE

With The Phenom’s health in question and the WWE Universe looking for a better ending to his wrestling career, John Cena deserves a lot of credit for taking that loss on the grandest stage of them all. He’s one of the few performers who could be squashed like that without long-term consequences. WWE officials have an opportunity to build off The Undertaker’s dominance, but that might have to wait until next year’s show.

It’s possible that John Cena could seek his own revenge any time between now and WrestleMania 35. In a year’s time, The Undertaker could be capable of more than just a handful of moves. If The Deadman wants to be involved in the show next year in New Jersey, the WWE Universe will always welcome him back even for just an appearance. So much can happen over the next year before he’s forced to make a tough decision.