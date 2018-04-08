Poll: President Donald Trump’s Approval Ratings Hit New Record Lows

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings dipped to new historic lows in a 50-state approval tracker poll conducted over the month of March.

A Morning Consult poll found Trump’s approval among registered voters now stands at just 41 percent, compared to a 54 percent disapproval rating.

Pollsters noted prior to March’s somber showing, Trump’s lowest approval rating in the poll came during the months of October and November, when he checked in at 42 percent, respectively, against a 53 percent disapproval rating.

Of equal significance, in the most recent survey, pollsters also found Trump’s approvals are down month-to-month in a number of key states that supported him during his upset win over Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in 2016, including a nine percent drop in Iowa and a six-point dip in Idaho and Tennessee.

The month-long poll gleaned data from 97,693 registered voters in every state and Washington, D.C.

In the most recent RealClearPolitics average of polls, Trump’s approvals stand at just 41.8 percent, versus an average disapproval rating of 53.3 percent.

A recent Public Policy Polling survey also found Trump’s approval rating has dropped to one of its lowest levels since he took over in the Oval Office.

Trump’s approval rating stands at just 39 percent, some 15 points underwater when compared to the number of voters who now disapprove of his job performance in the White House.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Trump’s low numbers come after the same poll found his approvals at 44 percent, one of his highest ratings ever, back in February.

Researchers found many voters are taking issue with Trump on a number of different fronts, including 52 percent of respondents agreeing that he is a liar, 54 percent arguing that he has not produced on his “Make America Great Again” promise, and 57 percent still insisting on seeing his tax returns.

The latest poll numbers also come after the Associated Press reported Trump’s administration was rocked by controversy and strife leading to change within his cabinet.

Gary Cohn, Trump’s top economic adviser, recently resigned, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was forced out a short time later. Trump has since announced national security adviser H.R. McMaster is leaving, and Communications Director Hope Hicks has now officially left her post.