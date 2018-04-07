Michelle Obama Blasts Trump, Uses ‘Bad Parent’ Metaphor To Describe Presidency

Former first lady says her husband, Barack Obama, is the 'good parent.'

Michelle Obama took shots at Donald Trump as she compared the president to the “bad parent” in the good-cop, bad-cop parenting style. The former first lady also said her husband, former President Barack Obama, is the “good parent” in this scenario, the Hill reported.

Michelle was a guest at a women’s leadership conference held in Boston on Thursday when she talked about a wide range of topics. One of the most intriguing moments at the 39th annual Simmons Leadership Conference, however, was when she brought up the parenting metaphor to compare the administrations of Trump and Barack Obama.

She said that the Obama administration “was like having the ‘good parent’ at home.” Michelle said her husband was like the responsible parent who told children to “eat carrots and go to bed on time.”

“And now we have the other parent,” Obama said alluding to Trump. “We thought it’d feel fun – maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow rules.”

Aside from taking a subtle dig at Trump, Michelle also made some noise by making it clear that she is not interested in running for president of the United States.

Michelle Obama and TV show host, actress, and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey are two of the leading names being connected to the 2020 presidential elections. As Today pointed out, both women have “a few things in common.” Obama and Winfrey are both charismatic, “can captivate a crowd with their words,” and have the support necessary to run and possibly become the next president of the country. However, both women have also said they are not keen on being the successor to Trump.

“The reason why I don’t want to run for president – and I can’t speak for Oprah – but my sense is that, first of all, you have to want the job,” Obama said.

“And you just can’t say, ‘Well you’re a woman, run,'” Obama said further. “We just can’t find the women we like and ask them to do it, because there are millions of women who are inclined and do have the passion for politics.”

The former first lady said she never had the passion for politics and that circumstances dictated why she’s become a familiar face in the political arena.

“I just happened to be married to somebody who has the passion for politics, and he dragged me kicking and screaming into this arena,” Obama said.

Talk of Michelle Obama joining the political circus started after her inspiring speech at the Democratic National Convention a couple of years ago. She, however, insisted that a good speech and having the smarts and intelligence are not enough reasons why one should be president.

“That’s not how we should pick the president,” Obama said. “That’s been our problem. We’re very short-sighted about how we think about selecting the commander-in-chief.”

The former first lady’s good parent, bad parent analogy didn’t sit well with some Trump supporters. Fox News host Greg Gutfield said on The Five that what Michelle Obama said was wrong. Gutfield said Trump was more of a “rambunctious child who we love” and not the “irresponsible” parent Obama was pertaining to.

Gutfield also questioned what Obama meant when she said “we can eat candy all day.” He asked if the candy is a metaphor for the supposed good things that Trump has brought on the table.

“Is it jobs? Is it the decimation of ISIS? That’s pretty good candy. Is it progress in North Korea? That’s amazing candy,” Gutfield said. “We’ll take our candy!”