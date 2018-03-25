New Gun Control Poll Finds People Feel Safer When Firearms Are Present

Gun-carrying citizens may add to safety, but many Americans still want tighter controls on the sale of firearms.

Just as demonstrators across the nation push for additional gun control legislation, a majority of Americans feel safer around law-abiding citizens that carry firearms. A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released just a few days ago found 58 percent of respondents believe people using guns to protect themselves and others actually increases overall safety. Only 38 percent of poll participants think gun-toting citizens make society more dangerous.

With gun violence seemingly more in the news lately, it appears American attitudes about guns have changed. A similar poll taken in 1999 found 52 percent thought gun ownership actually reduced safety. This recent change coincides with the increase of firearm-owning households from 44 percent 19 years ago to 47 percent today.

The most prominent contrast in the poll results was the difference between Democrats and Republicans. Almost nine out of 10 Republicans said legal gun possession increases safety. Democrats were the near polar opposite as only 28 percent agreed.

While the opinion that gun ownership creates a safer environment has grown, Americans are still open to more gun control measures. Of the poll respondents, 48 percent support organizations dedicated to gun control, with 34 percent strongly supporting them. Approximately one-third said they are against these organizations.

Support for the National Rifle Association has also shifted when compared to past surveys. In April 2017, 45 percent saw the NRA as a positive influence and 33 percent as negative. NRA support fell even more as indicated by the recent poll, with only 37 percent seeing the NRA in a positive light and 40 percent disapproving of the organization.

Recent protests are calling for tighter controls on gun purchases. Adam Berry / Getty Images

A separate poll recently conducted by the AP found 69 percent of Americans want tighter gun control measures. This number is 14 points higher since AP asked the same question in 2013, reports NBC.

Making it more difficult to obtain a gun would reduce the number of mass shootings, according to 60 percent of the participants. Only 49 percent agreed two years ago.

The poll results showed 80 percent of Americans want background check rules expanded to gun shows and private sales. The same percentage believe mentally ill people should be prevented from buying a firearm and courts should be able to take guns away from anyone deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Roughly 70 percent want devices known as bump stocks banned nationwide, and 60 percent think AR-15 rifles need to be outlawed entirely.

With the growing trend of support for gun control measures, just over 50 percent of respondents expect the government to act by passing tougher laws. However, another 42 percent expect nothing to change.

Conducted March 10-14, the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll included 1,100 respondents answering questions through live telephone interviews. The AP poll consisted of 1,122 participants surveyed between March 14 and 19.