Mother Accused Of Posing Daughter Nude As Man Took Photos And Masturbated In Front Of Girl

The Girl, 11, tells a social worker how her mother would buy drugs from the money she made by posing her naked when she was just in kindergarten.

An 11-year-old girl recalled a horrific time in her life when her mother would have her pose naked for a man to take photos of her. She offered up this information while talking with a social worker. According to the Great Falls Tribune, authorities believe that a woman they arrested on Thursday allowed a man to take nude pictures of her daughter in the basement of a man’s home.

The woman was charged after the Great Falls Police Department was notified of what the 11-year-old girl had told police where she was now living in Missouri. She had told a social worker with the Missouri Department of Social Services about the horrific ordeal she endured when she was just in kindergarten and they contacted the police.

The girl had been removed from her mother’s home in Grand Rapids and placed in the custody of her father in Missouri in 2016. She told the social worker about the photo shoots that would take place when she was just in kindergarten.

The child said that her mother had her pose nude for a man who was a photographer. This man would not only take photos of her naked but he also masturbated during photo shoots in Great Falls.

The girl’s name is not released but her mother is identified as Emily Burnett. Charges against Burnett were filed in Cascade County District Court on Thursday. She is facing two counts of sexual abuse of children and each count carries a potential 100-year sentence in prison.

The girl spoke with a forensic interviewer in Missouri and she said that she feels safer living in her father’s home. Back in her mother’s home she was scared as her mother was aggressive with drugs and sexual activity, according to the reports filed in this case.

She said her mother asked her if she wanted to be a model before taking her to this man’s home. Once she got there she was given a few outfits to change into. The man would take pictures of her changing and “rub himself” during the photo-shoot, she said.

She also said that while she was changing she would put her hands in front of her private parts, but her mother would move her hands for the man. She said that when they were done, the man would give her mother money and she would go buy drugs with that money.

The girl also claimed her mother was abusive, showing a scar on her thumb where she said her mother cut her with a knife. She claimed that her mother would beat her with a hairbrush and she’d sometimes keep her out of school for a week if the bruises were too bad. This was so the bruises didn’t draw attention to the girl’s plight.

The mother is being held on $80,000 bail and the photographer who allegedly took the naked pictures of Burnett’s daughter has not been identified yet by police.