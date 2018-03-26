Man Punches 18-Day-Old Son To Death Because He Was ‘Crying Too Much’

A Maryland man has been convicted of punching his 18-day-old son to death.

A Maryland man has been convicted of punching his 18-day-old son to death. According to Delmarva Daily Times, Shane Lee Faucette pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse for the September, 2017, incident.

The 31-year-old man had repeatedly punched his infant son, Luke Faucette, in the head because he would not stop crying. Prosecutors say that the father of the child also refused to seek medical treatment for the child for three hours.

When the 18-day-old boy was eventually taken to hospital, doctors battled to save his life from the numerous head injuries that he had sustained. Doctors noted that Luke had abrasions, hemorrhages, and contusions, as well as lacerations to the head and face. Furthermore, his autopsy showed that he had blood in his brain and skull bone fractures.

Baby Luke died shortly after being brought to the hospital.

Prosecutor Jamie Dykes revealed that cases involving the killing of innocent children were always difficult, but added that justice had been served with the father being held accountable for the heinous crime.

Shane Lee Faucette is scheduled for sentencing on May 18.

Sadly, the 31-year-old man is not the first father to fatally beat up a child that was crying.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Joseph Gazzam also pulverized his daughter. The 30-year-old man admitted to police that he battered his 4-month-old daughter because she cried.

JUSTICE FOR LUKE SHANE LEE FAUCETTE…VERDICT I suspect his sentence will be LIFE 🙂 We've worked hard on this case! https://t.co/vDDHRCf3wb https://t.co/vDDHRCf3wb — Advocates Nation (@AdvocatesNation) March 21, 2018

The Pennsylvania man had initially lied that Baby Victoria had fallen out of bed as she slept. However, the medical report showed that the infant girl had three fractured ribs, a liver contusion, lacerated left kidney, bleeding behind the eyes, and a slew of bruises to the back and head.

The former U.S. Army truck driver eventually told police that he had punched his daughter with a closed fist multiple times because she refused to go to sleep and kept on crying.

In a similar story by the Independent, Liam Deane caused the death of his two-day-old baby girl, after leaving her with “catastrophic brain injuries.”

The 22-year-old was charged with taking care of Baby Luna while her mother rested upstairs, but Deane lost control and allegedly pounded the little girl with his fists. The next day, he told the mother that the child had fallen and hit her head.

Emergency responders noticed that Baby Luna’s injuries were not synonymous with the domestic incident. Investigators later proved that was indeed the case.

Liam was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 10 years.

However, he was later found dead in his cell, and a fellow inmate has been accused of killing him.