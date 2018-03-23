Woman Reportedly Trafficked Children For Drugs And Cash, Beat Them With Baseball Bat If They Resisted

Michelle Mayer allegedly pimped her kids for alcohol, drugs, and cash for nine years.

A Wisconsin woman purportedly allowed men to sexually assault her kids in exchange for alcohol, drugs, and cash. TMJ is reporting that Michelle Mayer faces two counts of sexual assault of a child and being an accessory to a crime.

According to the criminal report, the 39-year-old woman started allowing men to sexually assault her children years ago at her mother’s house. The report revealed that the men purportedly gave Mayer cocaine, meth, and money to abuse her children.

The report states that the trafficked children were aged 6 and 9 when the horrifying abuse started.

A source speaking to Fox 5 said the mother allowed the men to take photographs of her children naked and injected them with meth to keep them awake when they were being molested. According to the source, the children were allegedly injected in their arms at least 100 times.

The source said the pedophiles were always called “uncles” or went with monikers like “Pink, Bam Bam, Dollar and, Junior.” The children have been taken away from their mom, who faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal report, Mayer was always present when her children were physically and sexually assaulted. The complaint revealed that if the children ever resisted, they were pummeled with a baseball bat.

WEAU is reporting that the abuse had been going on for nine years before authorities realized it was even happening. The Department of Health Services admitted that they had received an avalanche of reports with regards to Michelle Mayer maltreating her children, adding that the agency failed to move forward because of “fear of retribution and retaliation on the part of people involved.”

Public Information Officer Bridget Coit for the Eau Claire Police disclosed that sexual assault cases, in general, are always difficult to investigate, pointing out that multiple components always sabotage the efforts of police.

Police are presently stepping up in their investigations and are hunting down the men who reportedly assaulted the children for years.

In 2015, Ohio mother April Corcoran pimped her 11-year-daughter for heroin. The Daily Mail is reporting that she was charged with 27 felony counts before being sentenced to 51 years in prison.