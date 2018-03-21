WWE News: WWE Removes One Match And Adds A Championship Match To ‘WrestleMania 34’ Card

A lot has happened in the last couple of days, and it has completely changed how "WrestleMania 34" looks.

It’s true that Daniel Bryan was officially cleared to become an in-ring competitor in WWE once again, but fans can’t forget that WrestleMania 34 is just a few short weeks away. After all the action on Tuesday night, the card for the big event in New Orleans changed up quite a bit with one new championship match being added. At the same time, though, WWE has taken one match completely off of the card due to what transpired on SmackDown Live.

Last week, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were put into a match at WrestleMania 34 by SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon. Shortly after making that announcement, the dangerous duo violently attacked him and left Shane laying in a heap on the ground.

With Daniel Bryan returning to his general manager role on Tuesday night, he had to address the situation that took place last week. Due to their violent actions, Bryan took it upon himself to fire both Owens and Zayn. He said that they may not be gone forever, but if they return one day, they’ll be better for it.

This didn’t sit very well with Zayn or Owens who viciously attacked Bryan and left him lying injured on the ground and carried out by a stretcher.

According to Ringside News, the storyline “firing” of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn has changed the look of the card for WrestleMania 34. No longer are they scheduled to face off against one another in a singles match and they aren’t listed to appear at the pay-per-view at all.

This whole angle is leading up to something bigger and it could see Daniel Bryan in his first wrestling match in more than two years. There is no official word on what it may be, but it could lead to something such as Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Owens and Zayn.

After SmackDown Live ended, WWE did add a match to the card for WrestleMania 34 and it will surely be a good one.

Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali made it all the way through the tournament on 205 Live to earn the right to compete for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. The two men are strong friends, but they will leave it all out in the ring in order to walk out of WrestleMania 34 as a champion.

WrestleMania 34 is really shaping up to be quite the tremendous show and the fans in New Orleans are going to be in for a lot of great action. The addition of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match is one that will surely showcase the best talent that 205 Live has to offer. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn may have had their match taken away after being “fired,” but it could end up leading to the return match for Daniel Bryan.