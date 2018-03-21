Mark Conditt Facebook: Picture Shows Home-School Graduation For Austin Bomber Suspect, But Few Other Clues

There appears to be a scant social media presence for the man Austin police say launched a series of bombings across the area.

Mark Anthony Conditt appeared to have a scant presence on Facebook and other social media platforms, deepening the mystery of the suspected Austin bomber who police said terrorized the community with a series of explosive devices mailed to victims.

Conditt died early on Wednesday after police identified the 24-year-old as the bombing suspect, leading him to detonate an explosive device as a SWAT team closed in. After his identity was first shared by NBC News, many people took to the internet in the hopes of finding some clues about Mark Anthony Conditt through his Facebook page or other social media. As the Statesman reported, there appears to be little information there to shed light on a potential motive for the attacks.

Though there is one Facebook page registered to a man named Mark Conditt from Pflugerville, Texas, the page itself is empty, with no pictures or entries from whoever entered the page.

The Statesman did find some clues about Mark Conditt from his mother’s Facebook page, however. The woman, identified as Danene Conditt, posted a picture of Mark in February 2013 to celebrate his completion of high school. Mark Conditt was home-schooled through high school, and later attended classes at Austin Community College’s Northridge campus, the report noted.

In Danene Conditt’s Facebook post, she noted that Mark was unsure what he wanted to do with his future and was thinking about going on a mission trip.

“I officially graduated Mark from High School on Friday. 1 down, 3 to go. He has 30 hrs of college credit too, but he’s thinking of taking some time to figure out what he wants to do….maybe a mission trip. Thanks to everyone for your support over the years.”

Before Mark Conditt was identified by police as the Austin bomber, a cryptic post showed up on the link-sharing site Reddit claiming to be from the Austin bomber. Using the handle “austinbomber,” the person made a series of posts comparing himself to the Zodiac killer.

“My intention is not to kill people,” the user wrote (via the New York Daily News). “I am doing this simply because I want to watch the world burn.”

Austin Bomber Mark Conditt Contemplated 'Mission Trip' https://t.co/9pcYwYAAaS — TMZ (@TMZ) March 21, 2018

The profile was later deleted, and there is no evidence to suggest that Mark Conditt was behind the austinbomber Reddit profile.

So while there are few clues on Facebook or other social media about suspected Austin bomber Mark Anthony Conditt, the Statesman was able to talk to some of his neighbors who said they were shocked at the allegations, describing him as a “nice kid from a good family.”