Trump Tweets Approval Rating Better Than Obama’s, Republicans Undefeated In Congressional Races

Both are apparently wrong.

U.S. President Donald Trump went on another Twitter tirade early Sunday morning as he blasted some supposed fake news about him. Trump claimed that he is responsible for the Republicans’ current congressional wins while also boasting of having a better approval rating than his predecessor, Barack Obama. Trump is complaining that both accomplishments are not being reported by the media.

During his latest Twitter storm, Trump lambasted the “Fake News Media” for not recognizing his handiwork with regards to the recent congressional wins by his fellow Republicans.

“The Republicans are 5-0 in recent Congressional races, a point which the Fake News Media continuously fails to mention,” Trump said on Twitter. “I backed and campaigned for all of the winners. They give me credit for one. Hopefully, Rick Saccone will be another big win on Tuesday.”

Trump didn’t mention the five Republicans who won seats in Congress, but the Hill reported that the president was likely referring to Karen Handel of Georgia, Montana’s Greg Gianforte, Ron Estes of Kansas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, and Utah’s John Curtis. The five won in special elections held last year.

Unfortunately, Trump forgot to mention one important detail — the GOP lost in California.

After Democrat Xavier Becerra resigned to become Attorney General of California, the GOP fielded William Morrison to run for the vacated congressional seat. Morrison placed 8th in the ballot behind six Democrats and one candidate from the Green Party. Jimmy Gomez won the seat over fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn in the general election.

Additionally, Trump-endorsed Roy Moore lost to Doug Jones in the special election in Alabama last December. Jones and Moore were vying for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump wrongly claims GOP is undefeated in recent congressional races https://t.co/Q7bokXfoyU pic.twitter.com/WcMA2xbqGX — The Hill (@thehill) March 11, 2018

Trump also ranted about his approval ratings during his Twitter outburst.

The president claimed the latest Rasmussen Report supposedly said that his approval rating was around 50 percent and that the figure was better than former president Barack Obama’s rating.

Trump then called out the “political pundits” for saying that his approval ratings are “somewhat low.” Trump also claimed that those who say so are lying and spreading fake news.

“Rasmussen and others have my approval ratings at around 50%, which is higher than Obama, and yet the political pundits love saying my approval ratings are ‘somewhat low,'” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They know they are lying when they say it. Turn off the show – FAKE NEWS!”

According to Rasmussen Reports, Trump has a 44 percent approval rating as of March 9, the Hill reported. Interestingly, Obama also had a 44 percent approval rating on the same day in 2010. This obviously means Trump was wrong in boasting that his rating was higher than the former president’s. Also, 54 percent of U.S. voters disapprove of Trump.

To be fair, Trump may be talking about the few times in February and during the first week of March in which he scored a higher rating than Obama.