Stormy Daniels Case Against Trump Is ‘BS’, Mike Cernovich Claims

If the actress has any dirt on the president, she should come forward with the information, the pro-Trump pundit declares.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is suing U.S. President Donald Trump to enable her to publicly talk about their alleged affair that she says occurred in the 2006-2007 time frame. The lawsuit has emerged despite Daniels reportedly signing a non-disclosure agreement, or a so-called hush agreement, shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump attorney Michael Cohen says he paid Daniels $130,000 of his own cash that was apparently in exchange for signing the NDA about Trump. In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Daniels, 38, now claims she can go public and dish about the consensual relationship with Trump because he himself never signed the NDA.

According to the New York Times, Trump’s legal team has obtained a restraining order to prevent her from speaking about the alleged affair, however. The NDA also contains a liquidated damages stipulation. Liquidated damages constitute a specific, agreed-upon dollar amount for a violation of a legal contract contained in a contract, which in this case is at least $1 million.

Controversial author, journalist, and filmmaker Mike Cernovich, who broke the John Conyers sexual harassment scandal in November 2017 among other scoops, and praised Sun Nunberg (the ex-Trump aide who touched off a media frenzy earlier this week) for claiming that he would be non-compliant with a Mueller investigation subpoena, insists that the Stormy Daniels story is “BS.”

Damairs Carter / MediaPunch/IPX via AP Images

On Periscope, Cernovich, a lawyer, explained that a violation of an NDA is a civil matter and thus is not a crime. That said, the Trump team’s only recourse is to sue Stormy Daniels for breach of contract, roughly similar to what might occur when someone violates a non-compete agreement.

“If Stormy Daniels had anything [on Trump], she would break the NDA, tell her story, and if Trump sued her, she would have big-money donors lined up to defend her…she would have the biggest, most prestigious law firms in the country lined up to defend her….she would have people lining up to pay her…there’s nothing there; that’s how you know….if there was anything there, we would have already heard about it…don’t believe the hype.”

The pro-Trump pundit added that the media is aware of this, but prefers to run with the story for ratings or other reasons rather asking the fundamental question as to why Daniels won’t just go ahead and breach the contract and dish the dirt.

In the “real big boy, big girl world,” people breach contracts every day and deal with the consequences, if any, he suggested. The liquidated damages provision would probably be ruled unenforceable by the courts anyway, Cernovich also asserted.

Moreover, no one cares if Trump had an intimate relationship with the porn star, Cernovich insisted, asserting that Stormy Daniels is out for “free publicity, free fame, and free media coverage.” With that in mind, Trump mingled with celebrities and they with him virtually his entire adult life as a prominent New York City real estate developer and later a reality TV star. Given the lurid and tawdry allegations emerging from the entertainment community recently and historically, it would hardly be unprecedented if an alleged affair – which Trump denies — took place. The effect on his marriage to Melania Trump is another matter entirely.

In the same monologue, Cernovich also chided the news media for refusing to cover the reported association between at least seven Democratic members of Congress and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, despite persistent allegations of anti-Semitism, a controversy that now involves the Women’s March.

“The Women’s March issued a statement denouncing Farrakhan’s ‘statements about Jewish, queer, and trans people,’ but stopped short of breaking ties with the Nation of Islam, which the Southern Poverty Law Center labels a hate group,” BuzzFeed News reported. “Anti-Israel groups have been a mainstay of Women’s March events, where denunciations of Zionism are frequent,” the Washington Free Beacon noted. U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, claims that none of his colleagues care about his alleged ties to Farrakhan, the Daily Caller reported yesterday.

This is unfolding after a journalist who took a picture of then-U.S. Senator Barack Obama of Illinois and Minister Farrakhan admitted in January that he kept the existence of the photo quiet for 13 years because it could have harmed Obama’s political aspirations for higher office.

