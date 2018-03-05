‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Family Meets Becca And Lauren, He Seeks Clarity As The Women Struggle

'Bachelor' spoilers tease that things get complicated for Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, and Becca Kufrin during the last dates of Season 22.

ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 finale airs Monday and Tuesday nights, and the March 5 episode will feature Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s last dates and final rose ceremony in Peru. There have been intense Bachelor spoilers swirling about what reportedly goes down in the last moments and beyond, but ABC is laying the groundwork with Bachelor spoilers about those last dates and how things go when Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham meet the Luyendyk family.

The network’s spoilers tease that Monday will bring a “compelling” three-hour event that includes an “astonishing conclusion” to Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love. It sounds as if the March 5 show’s format will be fairly standard in comparison to recent seasons, with a live audience for the Bachelor “After the Final Rose” special and check-ins with host Chris Harrison and the audience throughout the night.

What is different with the Season 22 ending, however, is that the “ATFR” continues on Tuesday, March 6 with another two hours of drama. Based on the Bachelor spoilers that are already out, this will be can’t-miss television. What isn’t clear quite yet is where the action will break Monday and where it picks up on Tuesday.

ABC shares that Arie will introduce both Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham to his family in Peru, and he’ll be anxious to gain some clarity about which one should receive his final rose. Burnham will meet the Luyendyk family first, and she’ll be outgoing and charming. Lauren and Arie’s mom will have a heart-to-heart chat, and Bachelor spoilers note that Lauren will get emotional as she talks about the possibility of losing Arie.

During this family time, Bachelor spoilers from a new preview reveal that Arie will be asked a tough question about whether he can have deep, lasting conversations with Lauren. He will hesitate as he thinks about that, and he will admit that he tends to spend a lot of time reassuring Lauren.

Luyendyk will detail that sometimes he spends so much time reassuring Burnham that it takes away from other conversations he could be having, as she gets too in her own head. Bachelor spoilers also show that Luyendyk admits that he worries that this could be an ongoing issue if he chooses Burnham. Ultimately, he thinks, a lot will depend on which version of Lauren shows up to meet his family. Luckily, it sounds as if Burnham arrives feeling bubbly and confident and wins over his family, but Arie’s concerns will remain.

Becca’s time with the Luyendyk family comes second, and Bachelor spoilers detail that she’ll be lacking her usual confidence. It seems that Kufrin will be rattled by the reality that Burnham is still in the mix of this all, but Arie’s family will be quite taken with Becca during their time together.

Bachelor spoilers tease that Arie will be torn between following his head or his heart, which is an interesting tidbit considering some of the other teasers out there about what goes down in this Season 22 finale. As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, insiders say that Luyendyk went with what he thought was the “safe pick” at the final rose ceremony, but he soon had a change of heart that would turn everything upside down.

Monday’s show also features last dates for Arie with both Becca and Lauren, and ABC’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that Burnham will surprise Luyendyk as she “turns an unexpected corner in their relationship.” It looks like Burnham and Luyendyk will perhaps take a train ride and check out Machu Picchu, and the sparks will fly during their train ride. Arie and Lauren’s date will go so well that they connect more deeply than they ever had previously, but he does still have one more date with Becca.

Paul Hebert / ABC

A new preview from E! News shows a bit of Arie and Becca’s time together. Bachelor spoilers from the preview detail that they will talk about how well things went when she met his family, and she’ll be seen talking about how she’s sure the Luyendyk family noticed the differences between Arie’s two women. She’ll tell Luyendyk that his mom mentioned his racing lifestyle and how there are always women around, and he’ll praise her for her consistent patience and confidence with him.

It looks like Luyendyk and Kufrin will do some browsing through a local market, and they’ll spend some time with some llamas. Bachelor spoilers reveal that they’ll enjoy a romantic meal outdoors where they’ll talk through all that’s happened.

Becca will create a scrapbook for Arie detailing their love story together, and Bachelor spoilers note that it’ll remind Luyendyk why he’s fallen for her. It looks like Kufrin’s worries continue throughout this date, as she is anxious for clarity from her beau about his feelings for her.

Paul Hebert / ABC

She’ll admit that she sees Lauren as a huge threat at this point, and she’ll admit that she hesitates to even say Burnham’s name at this point. Bachelor spoilers detail that Becca will note that she needs to ask Arie if he’s in love with two women, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see how he responds.

The sparks continue to fly between Arie and Becca, as they’ve had a strong connection all season. However, teasers indicate that Luyendyk will continue to struggle with making his decision. As Bachelor spoilers have teased, he will propose at his final rose ceremony, and that component was accidentally spoiled already via a video posted on Hulu. However, it’s said that this proposal won’t be the end of Arie’s journey to find love in Season 22.

Will fans be shocked as they watch ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season wrap up on Monday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 6? Will Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s decision between Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin lead to lasting love? People will need to brace themselves for a wild ride over these last two shows, as spoilers hint that it’s going to get crazy.