ISIS Release Niger Ambush Video, Graphic Video Shows The Deaths Of US Soldiers

The full ISIS Niger ambush video filmed on a helmet camera shows the deaths of two of the four U.S. soldiers killed in action.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) released a propaganda video which reportedly shows the deaths of U.S. soldiers in Niger. The graphic video shows the raw footage of one soldier’s helmet camera as they are unexpectedly ambushed by ISIS forces.

The incident occurred last October where Sgt. La David Johnson, Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, and two other U.S. soldiers were on a mission. Sgt. La David Johnson’s body was not recovered for two days, sparking controversy. The Pentagon has yet to release a full detailed account of the attack and the nature of the U.S. mission in Niger.

The unit included 12 U.S. special operators and 30 Nigerien troops when they were attacked by ISIS militants. According to the Daily Mail, the U.S. troops and the Niger allies killed 21 out of the approximately 50 attacking ISIS militants.

The graphic video shows the U.S. soldiers shooting back at the ISIS militants from a white jeep. The edited video cuts to a blue van where a soldier is shooting back at the attackers as they throw red smoke grenades to provide cover and signal any ally air forces.

It reportedly took two hours for air support to arrive.

The video shows two U.S. soldiers walking alongside the truck for cover while another soldier drove the vehicle.

The soldier wearing the helmet is seen dragging a fallen soldier to safety after being dropped presumably by gunfire. The soldier driving the vehicle also helps drag the fallen soldier to the blue vehicle for cover.

Warning: Video contains images that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The soldier, who was driving the vehicle, and the camera-wearer run toward some shrubs for additional cover as the ISIS militants close in. While running, the soldier wearing the camera falls to the ground.

The graphic footage ends with the camera still as the soldier lays on the ground, and militants come into view of the soldier’s camera, firing at point-blank range.

Sgt. La David Johnson was one of 4 special forces soldiers whose lives were tragically taken last October following an ambush by extremists in Niger. #ChainOfCommand pic.twitter.com/QoZAumcl3q — Nat Geo Channel (@NatGeoChannel) February 26, 2018

The deaths of the U.S. soldiers in Niger sparked controversy after President Donald Trump’s 12-day delay in publicly acknowledging the deaths, according to The Hill.

Further controversy surrounded La David Johnson’s death when the widow said President Trump had made her cry during a condolence phone call by suggesting her husband “knew what he signed up for,” reports the BBC.