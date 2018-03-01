Justin Theroux Has Not Moved On With His Stylist After Jennifer Aniston Split, Reports ‘Gossip Cop’

The world was shocked by the news that Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship was coming to an end the day after Valentine’s Day. While the couple may have gone their separate ways prior to their actual announcement, it seems that new reports have both Aniston and Theroux moving on already. However, while a new report seems to have Justin Theroux getting over Jennifer Aniston with his stylist, it appears that this story is not true.

In an exclusive report issued by In Touch, it was revealed that Theroux has not only been seen with two different women in New York City, but that he has already moved on with one of those women. It seems that the outlet has a source that has linked up the actor with stylist, Chloe Hartstein. The source apparently shared that the two were not only flirting with each other, but also “cozying up” to each other.

The In Touch article even claims that Jennifer Aniston has turned to her ex-husband Brad Pitt for support following her recent split from Justin Theroux. The source who revealed Theroux’s apparent new lady claims that Pitt is acting as a major supporter of Aniston as she deals with this separation, and trying to move on with her life.

However, it seems that this story is not accurate according to Gossip Cop, which made it clear that there is nothing happening between Justin Theroux and Chloe Hartstein. It is pointed out that the major evidence of Theroux having moved on is that he was seen flirting with Hartstein, beyond that there is no real indication of the two getting close. The other aspect of the article that was also verified as being false was the idea that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been in contact with each other in some way. According to Gossip Cop, not only has it been a long time since the former husband and wife have seen each other, but there has been no contact between the two since she split with Justin Theroux.

Gossip Cop also reported that they not only reached out to Chloe Hartstein for comment, but also to a representative for Theroux. While Hartstein has apparently not responded to the story, and request for comment at this time, the actor’s rep did, in fact, respond, letting the media outlet know that “nothing is going on” between the two.

Although Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have gone their separate ways, it does not appear that the two have officially moved on at this time. While there may be plenty of stories out there of new relationships and old connections, it seems that there is simply no truth to the current rumors.