Ivanka Trump Doesn’t Believe Dad’s Sexual Assault Accusers: ‘I Believe My Father, I Know My Father’ [Video]

Ivanka Trump answers 'pretty inappropriate question' by NBC News' Peter Alexander by saying it's her 'right' to believe her father.

Ivanka Trump is getting a big reaction to her recently released interview with NBC News. As seen in the above video, Peter Alexander asked Ivanka whether she believed the accusers of President Donald Trump. As reported by the Inquisitr, several women have alleged that Trump made inappropriate sexual advances toward them — or worse. Ivanka responded by saying that Alexander was asking her “a pretty inappropriate question” when the veteran journalist asked if a daughter would believe the accusers of her dad. Ivanka went on to say that since President Trump has “affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it,” she believes her father and said that she knows her father.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it. I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters.”

In the wake of Ivanka’s NBC News interview, which took place in Pyeongchang, where Ivanka was enjoying the Winter Olympics, loads of comments are flowing into social media about her decision to side with her father instead of his sexual assault accusers.

Whereas Ivanka praised the Olympic athletes who “represent the best of American spirit,” the top White House adviser, in essence, said that she does not believe the nearly 20 or so women who have spoken out against her father.

Ivanka Trump said she believes her dad more than his accusers. Eric Gaillard-Pool / Getty Images

As reported by Business Insider, Ivanka went on to say that it was her “right” as a daughter to side with her dad when he denied the reports of the women who have come out to publicly speak against Trump for alleged sexual misconduct.

“I believe my father, I know my father. I think I have that right, as a daughter, to believe my father.”

Ivanka gained immediate backlash from journalists and other members of the public, with Jake Tapper of CNN tweeting that he was attempting to determine what was “inappropriate” about the question posed to Ivanka.

Trying to figure out what part of this is inappropriate. She works for the taxpayers, says she focuses on women’s issues, was at the interview because she went to the Olympics to represent the USA, is an adult, and has spoken publicly about accusations against others. https://t.co/7GqrFRe8oH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 26, 2018

Others took issue with Ivanka switching into “daughter” mode when she was hit with a difficult question, even though Ivanka traveled to the Olympic games because of her White Hosue role as a top West Wing official on her visit to South Korea. Ivanka was leading the U.S. delegation for the closing ceremony on Sunday and had contact with top officials, as well as the country’s prime minister.