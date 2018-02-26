Trump believes that by executing major drug dealers like in Singapore, we could end the drug problem

Donald Trump believes that we need to get tougher on the war on drugs, and if that means executing some of the biggest drug dealers to get things rolling, so be it. Trump is inspired by the way things are done in Singapore, executing drug dealers, and he says that that’s why the rate of drug consumption is so low in Singapore. Donald Trump claims that showing leniency and giving lighter sentences will never work.

In interviews with Axios, Trump sources who have spoken about the subject of drugs in America with Donald Trump says that he’s on board with the way things are done in Singapore.

“He says that a lot. He says, ‘When I ask the prime minister of Singapore do they have a drug problem [the prime minister replies,] ‘No. Death penalty’.”

Axios said that five different White House sources say that Donald Trump gives rousing speeches about drug dealers being as bad as serial killers, and all should get the death penalty. A senior White House official says that Trump mentions often that drug dealers just need to be killed.

“He often jokes about killing drug dealers… He’ll say, ‘You know the Chinese and Filipinos don’t have a drug problem. They just kill them.'”

President Donald Trump would "love to have a law" that executes drug dealers, sources told news website Axios.

Trump is a reportedly a fan of Singapore's capital punishment policy.

Trump Has Spoken At Length About Drug Dealers, Saying They Are Like Serial Killers

Kellyanne Conway says that the policy Donald Trump is suggesting is more nuanced than just executing drug dealers. Conway says that Trump is only talking about the high-volume dealers who are responsible for the deaths of thousands of people. Conway says that some states execute people who have killed only one person.

Kellyanne Conway believes that there is a great deal of support for the Trump plan amongst law enforcement to toughen up on drug dealers and drug-related crime.

“There is an appetite among many law enforcement, health professionals and grieving families that we must toughen up our criminal and sentencing statutes to match the new reality of drugs like fentanyl, which are so lethal in such small doses.”

But Conway says that Donald Trump makes a distinction between low-level drug dealers and drug kingpins.

“The president makes a distinction between those that are languishing in prison for low-level drug offenses and the kingpins hauling thousands of lethal doses of fentanyl into communities, that are responsible for many casualties in a single weekend.”

Donald Trump Has Spoken About His Own Brother, Fred Trump, And Addiction

Donald Trump also wants to change the penalties for possession of certain drugs, says Newsweek. He wants a five-year sentence for anyone in possession of two grams of the synthetic drug fentanyl — a sentence that is now applied to those caught with 40 grams of the drug.

In the past, Donald Trump has spoken frankly about his brother Fred’s struggle, mostly with alcohol, and this is likely behind his passion for the topic, says Time. Though Donald Trump rarely speaks of his brother Fred Trump, it is thought that he is referencing Fred’s struggle with addiction, and looking for a way to solve the problem.