John Kasich Predicts The End Of The Two-Party System

Ohio governor suggests a multi-party system will eventually replace the current two-party system

Ohio Governor John Kasich has predicted the end of the two-party system in the United States. During a Sunday interview, the 2016 presidential candidate said the Democrats and Republicans have both failed to address “people’s deepest concerns and needs.” In his opinion, a multi-party system could provide a wider range of options — and may better serve the interests of younger voters.

As reported by Washington Examiner, Kasich admitted that the change is unlikely to happen in the immediate future. However, in his opinion, the Democratic and Republican Parties are failing to meet the needs of many voters.

During his interview with ABC’s This Week, Kasich said he believes Millennials and Gen Xers will be the ones to initiate a multi-party system, which is likely to appeal to a wider range of voters.

A native of Pennsylvania, John Kasich began his political career in 1978, when he was elected to the Ohio State Senate. At the time, the 26-year-old was the youngest candidate to win a seat in Ohio’s Senate.

Over the next 40 years, Kasich served in the U.S. House of Representatives and has been the governor of Ohio since 2010. In 2000 and 2016, he sought the Republican nomination for president of the United States. However, neither campaign was a success.

Amid his 2016 campaign, and the months following the election, John Kasich has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. As reported by NBC News, Kasich said he simply cannot endorse Trump due to “the divisiveness, the division, the name-calling.”

As he has remained in the spotlight following his 2016 defeat, voters have questioned whether John Kasich is planning to run against President Donald Trump in 2020. However, as reported by Politico, the Ohio governor has “no idea” whether he will run. During Sunday’s interview, Kasich said the decision is ultimately “in the hands of the Lord.”

The Second Amendment portion of Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s campaign website was altered this weekend, days after a deadly high school shooting in Florida https://t.co/XZf2Wu7Dqn pic.twitter.com/Wd2DeTnl5Z — CNN (@CNN) February 20, 2018

Kasich contends his current priority is “to have a voice… to be constructive, to rally people” who want their voices to be heard. He did not say whether he would or would not endorse a multi-party system. However, the governor admitted that there is a great deal of confusion as to what the current parties actually “stand for.”