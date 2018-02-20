Michael Moore Marched In Russia-Sponsored Anti-Trump ‘Not My President’ Rally

The Mueller indictment alleges that the protest was not a function of grassroots activism.

Michael Moore apparently got drawn into some Russian collusion of his own. The fierce critic of all things Donald Trump participated in an anti-Trump protest allegedly fomented by Russian operatives shortly after the November 2016 presidential election.

The progressive activist and filmmaker even tweeted a picture of himself at the “Trump is not my president” rally outside of Trump Tower in New York City on November 12, the Saturday after Election Day. He also provided streaming coverage of the event, in which 25,000 protesters showed up to rally against the then-president-elect, on Facebook Live. A competing pro-Trump rally elsewhere in Manhattan apparently occurred simultaneously.

In the past, Moore has accused President Trump of engaging in collusion with the Russian government. He also has described the president as a “dangerous sociopath” and a racist and called for his impeachment.

Last Friday’s 37-page indictment filed by the Mueller team, and released by Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, included the revelation about the November 12, Russia-orchestrated, anti-Trump street protest, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Documentary filmmaker and noted Hollywood liberal Michael Moore took part in an anti-Trump rally that prosecutors allege was organized by a number of Russian nationals suspected of meddling in the 2016 presidential election…According to a grand jury indictment, which was signed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and released last Friday, the Nov. 12, ‘Trump is NOT my president’ rally was organized by 13 Russian nationals who were charged with meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign. The 13 accused are alleged to have run a subversive campaign with the ‘strategic goal’ to ‘sow discord in the U.S. political system,’ during and after the 2016 election.”

At today's Trump Tower protest. He wouldn't come down. Here's my Facebook Live coverage: https://t.co/FzxOyljoK5 pic.twitter.com/PxjoALcyn8 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 13, 2016

“After the election, the defendants allegedly staged rallies to support the president-elect while simultaneously staging rallies to protest his election,” Rosenstein asserted at the press conference, Fox News reported. The operatives organizing the political rally and others like it via social media trolling allegedly pretended to be American grassroots activists.

Drawing a parallel with Brexit, the U.K. referendum in which the British electorate voted to leave the European Union, Michael Moore correctly predicted that Trump, a former Democrat and independent who ran for the nation’s highest office on the GOP ticket, would win the 2016 presidential election because of his appeal in the economically hard-hit Rust Belt states. On several occasions, Moore has also anticipated a successful Trump reelection bid in 2020 unless facts on the ground change.

“Moore’s Facebook page is littered with charges that Trump and Republicans are Russian tools and enemies of the American people,” the Daily Caller observed.

Interesting: Mueller's investigation finds Russians also organized AGAINST Trump as well as for him pic.twitter.com/uQAfiR5Z1J — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) February 16, 2018

According to NewsBusters, both CNN and MSNBC gave glowing coverage to the November 12, 2016, anti-Trump rally. At one point, a CNN correspondent claimed that a 20-year-old St. John’s University student organized the protest in question.

Michael Moore, who parenthetically is urging students to revolt and shut down the schools in the aftermath of the horrific Parkland mass shooting, has yet to make a statement about his attendance at the Russia-sponsored rally in November 2016, the Washington Times noted.