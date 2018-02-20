Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs — And It’s Less Than 100 Pounds

Kourtney shocked fans by revealing her weight on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.'

Kourtney Kardashian shocked fans in a recently released deleted scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which she revealed how much she weighs – and it turns out it’s little more than her 8-year-old son, Mason. Kardashian confirmed on the family’s reality show that she actually weighs 98 pounds after Kourtney joked to her sister Khloe Kardashian that she was worried she’d “melt” after a run.

While hanging out with friends, Us Weekly reports that Khloe teased her older sister by telling friend Simon Gebrelul, “You know she’s 97 [pounds]?” following Kourtney’s workout.

That’s when Kourtney – who’s a mom of three – corrected her sister by admitting that she’d recently gained a pound.

“Guess what? I gained a pound,” Kardashian then hit back, much to her sister’s surprise, confirming that she actually now weighs 98 pounds rather than 97.

Khloe – who’s currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson – then pointed out that Kourtney now only weighs slightly more than her eldest son, Mason.

“You know Mason is 62 [pounds]?” Khloe remarked in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians deleted scene, noting that Kourtney only weighs 36 pounds more than her oldest child.

Fans were also quick to react to Kardashian’s weight confession on social media, many of whom made no secret of the fact that they were pretty surprised to hear that the star now weighs less than 100 pounds.

“When you find out that Kourtney Kardashian weighs 98 pounds TOTAL, but like ONE of my thighs alone probably weighs 98 pounds,” one Twitter user wrote in the wake of the reality star’s reveal on KUWTK.

“She’s super teeny tiny. My goodness,” another tweeted after seeing Kourtney – who’s the shortest of her famous sisters and stands at around 5 feet tall – confirm her weight to the world in the deleted scene, while a third responded on social media to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip, “Well she is petite too, she looks amazing.”

Kardashian has been pretty open and honest about her weight over the years, even posting photos of her scales to her Instagram account on multiple occasions in the past.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Back in 2015, the reality star posted a photo of the display on her bathroom scales to Instagram to motivate her to workout.

She revealed at the time that she weighed 116 pounds and was trying to get back into shape after giving birth to son Reign in December 2014.

Captioning the photo with a strong arm emoji, she tweeted “It’s Monday!” before following up by clapping back at the haters who called her out for suggesting that she needed to lose weight.

“Ps: I’m 5 feet tall, so everyone relax I’m on a workout kick, trying to bring some Monday motivation,” she then wrote in April 2015 after some Instagram users called her out over the upload.

The Instagram snap came just one month after Kourtney shared another photo of her scales, which then displayed that she weighed 120 pounds. “First day that I have seen this number in a while,” Kardashian captioned the photo at the time, just four months after giving birth to her third child, Reign.