Time Traveler Claims He’s A CIA Agent That Visited 2118 As Part Of A Mission & Has A Photo To Prove It [Video]

A time traveler claims that he visited the year 2118 and he has the photo to prove it. He warns people of the devastation that is to come in the next 100 years if we don't make significant changes.

Alexander Smith, a time traveler, claims he was on a top-secret CIA mission in 1981 when he visited the year 2118. He suggested his life is in danger because the agency is now hunting him following his assignment.

In the video posted by Apex TV channel on YouTube, which has been viewed half a million times, Alexander held up a picture of the city’s skyline. The elderly man did not reveal how he was able to time travel, nor the location of the city in the image.

The blurry photograph showed a row of huge, oddly shaped buildings in a city that didn’t look like any place in America.

The alleged time traveler spoke in an American accent and wore an oversized grey suit. He appeared to have a rubber face mask to conceal his identity.

Alexander warned that “many threats” to the human race were coming and he urged those living on earth in 2018 to combat global warming.

According to Daily Mail, the man claimed that his mission was one of the first times that time travel was a success. He first went to the future and then visited the past. Apparently, it all happened while he worked for the CIA in 1981.

Smith believes that the CIA is still looking for him and so he lives in hiding to this day.

“I have something to show you today. This picture was taken in the year 2118. This picture was the city I walked in. I’ll never forget when I took that picture. It was right outside the city, before I had walked into it.”

Smith went on to say that he chose to wait until now to show the picture to the public because he wasn’t sure if the world was ready to see it.

This Guy Claims To Be a Time Traveler With a Photo From 2118 https://t.co/XLHztt16I3 pic.twitter.com/UtAg7kn55W — Paranormal Newz (@Paranormal_Newz) February 13, 2018

Alexander claimed that the photo was the only thing that he could take with him from the future. According to Smith, there was only a minor amount of distortion on it that was caused by the time traveling process. He indicated that the government took the original picture, but he made a copy.

Smith revealed that aliens “do visit us,” suggesting their first visit was in the “mid-21st century.”

Watch the video and decide for yourself whether this man is telling the truth about time travel.