‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 128 Preview Analysis: Vegeta’s Final Stand Could Be Most Emotional Scene Yet

Dragon Ball Super Episode 128, “With Noble Pride to the End! Vegeta Falls!!” airs next Sunday, and if the episode’s title is any indication, it would seem like the anime community would best be prepared to say goodbye to Vegeta’s excellent run in the Tournament of Power.

After holding on for so long, defeating a God of Destruction-level opponent, and standing up to Jiren fairly well, it seems like the anime’s writers have finally decided to give Vegeta the ax, but not before tugging at the DBS community’s heartstrings one final time.

The preview for Dragon Ball Super Episode 128 featured the Saiyan Prince getting utterly curb-stomped by the Universe 11 fighter, with Goku looking on and unable to help out. The NEP also showed Vegeta trying his best to take on Jiren, but ultimately failing. Just as he was about to give up, however, a vision of one of the series’ most iconic characters came into view: his wife, Bulma, who he left on Earth.

There is a pretty good chance that Vegeta will indeed get eliminated in the Tournament of Power. The Saiyan Prince, after all, has already managed to outlast his main opponent in the multiverse battle royale. Since the ToP started, it was pretty much a consensus in the DBS community that Vegeta would be defeating Toppo, the No. 2 of U11, and that he would fall against Jiren, who would, in turn, be defeated by Goku. So far, Vegeta has already eliminated Toppo. Thus, the only thing left for the Saiyan Prince to do, at least following Dragon Ball tropes, is to get defeated by the main enemy.

Before this happens, Dragon Ball Super would be using Bulma as a means to get Vegeta to stand up once more and power through Jiren’s overwhelming assault. This particular plot development is something that is close to the heart of the DBS community, seeing as Hiromi Tsuru, the voice actress of the character, tragically passed away late last year due to a heart condition, as noted in a Kotaku report. Considering how popular and iconic the Dragon Ball franchise was to Japan and the animated world as a whole, the unexpected departure of the veteran voice actress was a blow that was felt in the entire anime community.

While it remains to be seen how the anime’s producers would utilize Bulma as a means for Vegeta to stand up and fight to the end, there is a pretty good chance that Dragon Ball Super would use an older voice track from the actress in next week’s episode. Carried on by the words of his wife, Vegeta would most definitely find an epic end to his run in the Tournament of Power.