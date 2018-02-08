Staff Secretary Rob Porter was working in the White House in the oval office with direct access to Donald Trump without security clearance, and this was known to Chief of Staff John Kelly. Rob Porter was denied security clearance because the background check turned up a past restraining order from one of his wives related to domestic abuse. The Trump White House and Rob Porter were both told that Porter would never be eligible for security clearance, and still, Porter was managing the papers that find their way to the desk of Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Rob Porter Isn’t The First Trump White House Official To Depart In Disgrace

Rob Porter has just resigned rather than get terminated from his post as Trump Staff Secretary. Porter now joins the line of those who have been fired or resigned depending on whom you ask in the first year of the Trump administration amidst scandal. Anthony Scaramucci, who is one of these people, notorious for spending only ten days in the White House, recently spoke about getting pushed out of the Trump White House. Additionally, Scaramucci also talked about working with some of the others who got shown the door, including Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, and Steve Bannon.

Scaramucci spoke in depth of the toxic nature that Steve Bannon brought to the Trump White House.

“Bannon is ultimately railing against the swamp, but he’s actually a cock of the swamp. He’s the creature from the Black Lagoon, Bannon. He acts more swamp-like than any person that’s ever become a Washingtonian. So for all of his railing on the swamp, he is literally the pig in George Orwell’s Animal Farm that stands on his two legs the minute he gets power. He is the creature from the Black Lagoon.”

Still on Wednesday, Kelly said in a statement, “Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him https://t.co/2cJNGfONx6 via @HuffPostPol — suembwalker (@smbwalker64) February 8, 2018

Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly Knew Why Rob Porter Could Not Get Top Clearance

The Washington Post says that despite Trump White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s feigned horror at the domestic violence accusations against Rob Porter, he was aware that it was those accusations and a restraining order that prevented Rob Porter from getting a security clearance.

The FBI received complaints several years ago from Rob Porter’s first and second wives who claimed that Porter assaulted them, and they had photos to back up their stories. The Washington Post uncovered the document that secured the order of protection.

“Reasonable grounds exist to believe that [Porter] has committed family abuse and there is a probable danger of a further such offense.”

A senior Trump administration official said that General Kelly was well aware of the chequered background of Rob Porter.

“A senior Trump administration official said Kelly was previously aware of the 2010 protective order, which prevented Porter from getting a full security clearance.”

The position of Staff Secretary held by Rob Porter involves daily access to highly classified documents and someone high up in the Trump White House had to have signed off on Porter taking the position despite lacking the proper credentials.

Matt Miller, a former Department of Justice spokesman says that someone is going to have to answer to this breach of judgment.

“Second, he was apparently allowed to continue in a job where you are required to constantly handle classified information despite his having been denied a full security clearance. We need to know who signed off on each, and, unless there is some explanation that has not yet been made public, those people are most likely going to need to resign as well.”

Rob Porter: John Kelly 'shocked' by Trump aide abuse claims https://t.co/KrgZTHoueJ pic.twitter.com/cq5B36MO1p — Donald Trump Truth (@donaldtrumptru) February 8, 2018

An Investigation Is Afoot To Determine How Rob Porter Got His Position With Trump

Vox says all of the allegations raise questions about how Rob Porter got his job despite his background with abuse charges. Those in power in the Trump White House knew about the domestic violence charges against Porter, yet hired him anyway. Yet after the heat was turned up on Porter Tuesday, John Kelly defended him with a glowing statement, despite knowing that Porter had clearance problems due to a history of domestic abuse charges.

“Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor and I can’t say enough good things about him. He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him.”

Just before Rob Porter resigned his position as Staff Secretary, Trump White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also spoke out in support of Rob Porter.