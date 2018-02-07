Since Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were guests of French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade, Donald Trump has wanted a military parade. Military parades are perfunctory in places like North Korea, Russia, and France, but not so much in the United States — until now. Donald Trump has now told the Pentagon that he wants his own military parade in Washington, complete with tanks driving down the streets of the District of Columbia. Now, Pentagon officials say they are planning a “grand” military parade, which will cost millions despite the impending government shutdown.

Donald Trump Has Alerted The Pentagon That He Wants A Military Parade Like The French One

The Washington Post reports that Donald Trump specifically told the Pentagon that he wants what French President Emmanuel Macron had for Bastille Day.

“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France.”

Sylvie Kauffmann, an editorial director and columnist with French newspaper Le Monde and a contributing writer for the New York Times, says that Donald Trump has obviously missed the idea that the Bastille Day parade is a French tradition that goes back to 1880 and is not just an indulgent celebration of a standing military.

“For the record: France’s Bastille Day military parade is an old tradition, going back to 1880. Its longevity and popularity have many historical reasons. Probably different from Trump’s motivations.”

After Viewing The Bastille Day Parade, Trump Decided He Needed To Top It

Carol Cohn says that Trump’s desire for a parade like that of French President Emmanuel Macron is a “competition of manhood.” After Donald Trump saw the parade in France, he told the press he was very impressed.

“It was one of the greatest parades I’ve ever seen. It was two hours on the button, and it was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France.”

However, Trump thought that America could do it better.

“We’re going to have to try to top it.”

But The Pentagon And Congressmen Are Not On Board With The Trump Military Parade

Regardless of what the leaders at the Pentagon think, they have to follow the dictates from Donald Trump, as he is the commander-in-chief, says BBC News. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling explained that there is not a lot of enthusiasm within the military for parades.

“I don’t know a whole lot of soldiers who like them [parades]. The military will do whatever the commander-in-chief asks them to do – but it’s not a good idea for our military.”

And leaders in the House of Representatives say that it is a mistake to try and make the United States more like France or Russia. Representative Jim McGovern says that there is nothing to justify the expense.

“What an absurd waste of money! Trump acts more like a dictator than a president. Americans deserve better.”

Representative Jackie Speier, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, says she was blindsided by Trump’s demand for a military parade.

“I was stunned by it, to be quite honest… we have a Napoleon in the making here.”

It’s unclear when the Trump military parade will take place, but it’s possible that the timing will line up with the first Trump state dinner, which will have President Emmanuel Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron as guests of Donald and Melania Trump. That way, during the Macron visit, Donald Trump can show off his parade after being so impressed by the French Bastille Day parade.

After visiting France with Melania Trump, Donald Trump reached out to French President Emmanuel Macron to gush about the parade.