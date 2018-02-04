Donald Trump Brags About Highest Approval Rating In A Year On Twitter

Donald Trump is hitting Twitter once again to heap praises on himself. The president of the United States bragged about his most recent approval rating, which is at its highest in almost a year.

Trump cited the Daily Presidential Tracking Poll by Rasmussen Reports, an American polling company, when he tweeted about his latest “accomplishment.” According to the results of Friday’s poll, Trump received a 49 percent approval rating, which marks the highest voter approval Trump has received since March 7, 2017. The latest results saw Trump’s approval rating jumping by 4 percent from February 1, when the figure was at 45 percent, according to Aol.

“Rasmussen just announced that my approval rating jumped to 49%, a far better number than I had in winning the Election, and higher than certain ‘sacred cows.’ Other Trump polls are way up also,” Trump tweeted. “So why does media refuse to write this? Oh well, someday!”

The latest figure is also the highest approval rating since June 16 when 50 percent of responders approved of Trump’s performance.

The improvement in Trump’s approval rating is attributed to his recent State of the Union address, which generally garnered positive reviews. Rasmussen Reports pointed out that the poll included the “first two full nights of surveying” right after Trump’s SOTU speech on Tuesday. Trump also received a 49 percent disapproval rating from the respondents in the recent Rasmussen poll.

According to the Rasmussen Reports poll, which has long been accused of bias towards conservatives, 35 percent of the respondents said they “strongly approve” of the president’s performance. Meanwhile, 38 percent “strongly disapprove” of Trump.

Interestingly, despite claiming other polls are “way up,” Trump only got a 38 percent approval rating from the latest Gallup poll. Trump got a 58 percent disapproval rating from Gallup’s January 28 weekly poll.

An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll conducted last December showed that only 38 percent of the respondents would vote for Trump in the 2020 presidential election, as reported by Time. This was a huge drop from 2016’s results, which was at 46 percent.

A Gallup poll also from late 2017 indicated that Trump was the second-most admired man in the country behind Barack Obama. The last time a current president lost the top spot of the Most Admired Man list was in 2008 when George W. Bush placed second to Obama. In the same 2017 poll, Trump rival Hillary Clinton was voted most admired woman, her 16th consecutive time to earn the distinction.

During his first year in the White House, Trump received an approval rating of between 35 percent to 45 percent.