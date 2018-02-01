Amy Duggar Dead Serious About Turpin Kids Adoption From House Of Horror’ Case: ‘This Is Not A Publicity Stunt’

Amy Duggar King recently expressed her wish to adopt the Turpin children, who were allegedly abused and tortured by their own parents, David and Louise Turpin. Now, she clarifies that she was serious about the offer and denied that the whole thing was a “publicity stunt.”

As the end of January drew near, the 31-year-old Duggar cousin took to Twitter to reveal how she wanted to adopt all 13 of the California “House of Horror” victims and “show them true love.”

“I just texted [my husband] Dillon and told him I wanted to adopt all 13 Turpin children,” she wrote on Monday.

“I would love to show them true love and have a beautiful life and provide a secure and stable home for them. #ifonly #houseofhorrors”

After that, she posted about David and Louise Turpin — who are now facing 75 counts of charges they have pleaded not guilty to — condemning their actions toward their children.

“Anyone who can hurt animals and starve /torture children in any way need to be hung by their toenails. Watching the news just breaks my heart,” she added.

Aside from her social media posts, the 31-year-old Duggar also talked to People about her intent, saying that she is very much willing to take on the challenge of raising all 13 of the Turpin kids, whose age ranges from 2 to 29 if she had the funds and space to do it.

“I would completely adopt them and get them counseling so they can begin to heal. My heart was broken after hearing what all they have been through,” she said.

“They need a home full of love and stability. I’m only 31 so it would be a huge undertaking for Dillon and I. But at least they would be safe and loved.”

If anyone could understand the Turpin children’s struggles, it would be Amy Duggar King considering that she had a similar experience with her father, according to her revelation on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in February 2017 as cited by People.

Despite this fact, many remain skeptical about Amy’s intentions, causing her to clarify them on Twitter.

This isn't a publicity stunt for all those haters out there. My heart is just breaking for them. I am sincere with my words and actions. ♡ — AmyRking (@amyduggar) January 31, 2018

As it turns out, the 31-year-old reality TV star is seeking help in getting in touch with the Turpin children and help them out in any way.

I have no idea how to reach out to the these precious Turpin Children or who to contact, could someone help me? Dillon and I want to meet them???????????????? — AmyRking (@amyduggar) January 31, 2018

I know there is no shortage of people who want to help these kids. I hope they will be given to a good home, with proper care and support where they can reach their full potential. — AmyRking (@amyduggar) January 31, 2018

According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, the Turpin children may have been under a “Doomsday cult” led by their father, David Turpin. There have also been speculations that David and Louise Turpin had been planning on making a profit out of their big brood in another article about the couple’s shady past and questionable plans for the future.

The trial for what has been dubbed as the “House of Horror” case continues as of the writing of this article although prosecutors believe that 12 — not including the 2-year-old daughter — of the children were severely malnourished and weren’t given proper care based on their physical and mental condition after they were rescued.