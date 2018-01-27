Nancy Pelosi: Donald Trump Immigration Strategy Intended To ‘Make America White Again”

California Democrat Nancy Pelosi had some harsh words for POTUS Donald Trump and his plan to change immigration protocol in America. In a statement released late January 25, the House Minority Leader blasted the proposed Trump immigration framework as nothing more than one part of a “campaign to make America white again.” The president and congress have been sparring and negotiating over a long-term budget battle since before the recent federal government shutdown which was brought to a close by an agreement for temporary funding that will only keep the government running until February 16.

In an apparent jab at the Trump campaign (and then administration’s) long-running slogan and promise to “Make America Great Again,” Nancy Pelosi slammed Donald Trump’s recent attempt to “compromise” on the fate of DACA “DREAMers.” In the plan proposed by the POTUS, the nearly 2 million “DREAMers” currently in immigration limbo under the Trump administration would be offered a “path to citizenship” in exchange for congress approving $25 billion in funding for his controversial proposed Southern border wall, reports Fox News Insider.

In addition, Donald Trump’s immigration proposal calls for a halt of so-called “chain migration” and a the nation’s diversity visa lottery program, which Trump has blasted in the past. In all, the Trump administration’s plan would curtail legal immigration from largely non-white countries by roughly 50 percent. According to Nancy Pelosi, the POTUS isn’t working on an immigration plan, but rather a “cruel” and “hateful anti-immigrant scheme.”

The Trump Administration’s anti-immigrant framework is an act of staggering cowardice which attempts to hold the #DREAMers hostage to an unmistakable campaign to make America white again. https://t.co/bhrbQd6YX2 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 26, 2018

“The administration’s anti-immigrant framework is an act of staggering cowardice which attempts to hold the DREAMers hostage to a hateful anti-immigrant scheme. The 50 percent cut to legal immigration in the framework and the recent announcements to end Temporary Protected Status for Central Americans and Haitians are both part of the same cruel agenda. They are part of the Trump administration’s unmistakable campaign to make America white again.”

Nancy Pelosi’s allegations that Donald Trump and his administration concertedly working to “make America white again” via changes to established immigration laws comes just weeks after Trump was embroiled in controversy after allegedly calling predominantly non-white Haiti and African nations “s******e countries.” As CNN reports, Trump allegedly made the remark during a closed-door meeting about immigration before adding that he’d like to see “more people from places like Norway,” an overwhelmingly white country.

The notion that you would say that Trump is trying to make America white again betrays the fact that your party has been has been busy D Whiting the country for decades. — Alex Kallias???????????????? (@alambo) January 26, 2018

She has problems with white people. She doesn't like them. It's OK to be white Nan. Don't demagogue. Stop playing race politics. — Robert Morgan (@chunga1958) January 27, 2018

He wants a HYYYUGE $25B Border Wall fund denominated as a "TRUST FUND," and you know why? Because he fears GOP will lose 2018 Congressional elections and the new Dem majority will "repeal & replace" the unspent Wall $$. — Anton Mikofsky (@AMikofsky) January 27, 2018

After alleging that Trump’s proposed immigration framework is a direct attempt to “make America white again,” former Speaker of the House Pelosi went on to call his agenda “hateful,” and a betrayal of “sacred American values.

“The DREAMers will not be ransomed for a hateful agenda that betrays our sacred American values.”

Nancy Pelosi reiterated her sentiments at the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting, where in addition to harshly criticizing Trump’s immigration plan, C-SPAN reports, the House Democratic Leader also addressed additional Republican legislative failures under the leadership of Donald Trump.