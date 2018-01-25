You Can Drive A Tesla To The Super Bowl Next Week

If you are attending the Super Bowl 2018 on February 24 in Minnesota and you haven’t driven a Tesla yet, now is your chance. Tesla-only car rental company Trevls is bringing a fleet of 20 Tesla cars inside the Mall of America for rent next Monday (January 29).

This is the first time that Tesla cars will make it inside the Mall of America, one of the biggest malls in the United States. Minneapolis-based Trevls Inc. is taking advantage of the Super Bowl 2018 to showcase the cars and their services at the mall. According to Electrek, the cars will be up for rent from $195 per day for a Tesla Model S up to $350 a day for a Tesla Model X. Trevls will also offer rates per hour for those who just want to test drive the cars. Tesla Model S can be rented for $75 for one hour or $95 for two hours. Model X is up for rent for $150 for one hour or $175 for two hours. Weekend rental rates are also available.

Trevls CEO John Marino shared that he is pleased to have the Mall of America as their first location to showcase their fleet and reach more customers who want to shift to electric vehicles. The company plans to move to a permanent location at the first level of MOA after the Super Bowl.

The future is here! Rent a sweet ride from @trevlsteslarent for an hour, two hours, or a full day! Find the new kiosk at Nordstrom Court. ???? pic.twitter.com/zbvtFhtTJ1 — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) January 25, 2018

According to the St. Paul Business Journal, Trevls’ retail store will open on February 8 between Kay Jewelers and Bath & Body Works. Marino said that aside from the cars, the store will also have other products such as hats, shirts, and anything travel-related customers would want when renting a car. There are seven charging stations at the north valet off Lindau Lane.

Trevls’ operation at the mall will benefit Tesla, which has previously attempted to have a retail spot there. The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association blocked the effort because of direct sale issues hurting the competition. Since it is a rental company that’s bringing Tesla in MOA, the association has no issue with it. Tesla, meanwhile, has a showroom in Eden Prairie.

Tesla cars, including Model 3, are also available for rent via Turo, a peer-to-peer car sharing services.