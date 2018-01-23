Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Show Off Serious PDA After Miranda Lambert Diss

It looks like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani aren’t paying too much attention to the shade thrown by the country singer’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert. After Miranda seemingly called out Blake live on stage during a concert last week, Blake and Gwen then took to the stage together to put their love for one another on full display.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Lambert took serious aim at her former husband while performing a gig in Greenville, South Carolina, on January 18, but it looks like Shelton and Stefani are letting it all roll right off their backs.

Hollywood Life reported this week that, just one day after Lambert’s diss, the couple appeared more in love than ever while together in Mexico where Shelton was performing as part of fellow country star Luke Bryan’s “Crash My Playa” concert.

It’s not clear whether or not the couple was aware of the shade Miranda threw just one night earlier and if their latest PDA sighting was a direct response to her diss, though the site reported that Stefani hit the stage with her man on January 19 where she performed and then shared a sweet kiss in front of the audience.

While Stefani wasn’t listed on the bill as a performer, footage captured by concertgoers and uploaded to social media after the gig shows Gwen on stage during the Mexico show as she performed her 2004 hit “Hollaback Girl” during Blake’s set.

The site reported that after Blake offered his girlfriend a portion of his set to perform one of her own tracks, the couple then shared a sweet kiss on stage as concertgoers looked on.

Notably, their latest sweet PDA display came just hours after Blake’s ex-wife Miranda appeared to throw some serious shade during her own concert back in the U.S. as she purposefully changed the lyrics to her track “Little Red Wagon.”

Instead of singing the line “I live in Oklahoma,” which is how she recorded the song for the album Platinum, E! News reported that concertgoers instead captured footage which shows her singing the words, “I got the hell out of Oklahoma.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Oklahoma is, of course, Shelton’s home state where the couple spent most of their time during their four-year marriage before they divorced in 2015. It’s now where Gwen often heads with her man and her three children, as she splits her time between California and the Sooner State.

Stefani also often shares videos and photos of herself and her boys enjoying the outdoors with her boyfriend in Oklahoma, which made Lambert’s seemingly pretty intentional lyric change all the more cutting towards the couple.

Miranda’s apparent diss and the couple’s sweet on stage PDA also came shortly after Gwen and Blake made headlines over the weekend as Us Weekly published new paparazzi photos of them taking a romantic stroll on the beach together in Mexico as they prepared for the concert.

I don't even care what type of shoes Blake has on..he has Gwen Stefani's beautiful feet all over him…????..I'm just going to be singing to myself over here in a corner ????" ..And jealousy, jealousy, jealousy, jealousy

Get the best in me"..???????? pic.twitter.com/VJc2jtj2oD — ????SlickRik???? (@RikkiHernandez5) January 18, 2018

Stefani also proved that she and Shelton are still going strong and are seemingly happier than ever more than two years after they first confirmed their romance by posting a vacation snap of her own to social media.

Just hours before Miranda seemingly called out her ex on stage, Gwen shared a photo of herself and Blake enjoying the beach and gazing out to the sea together on Instagram Stories by posting an image of the two relaxing on a sun lounger on the beach as she sweetly placed her feet on his.