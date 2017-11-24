See Inside Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Sweet Thanksgiving Together

Gwen Stefani is giving fans an inside look at her Thanksgiving celebration with her boyfriend of just over two years, Blake Shelton. The No Doubt singer shared a number of photos and videos with her fans this week, giving her followers an insider look at how she and the country star celebrated the holiday with her three children as she gushed over her “new country life” with Blake in Oklahoma.

Gwen shared a sweet photo of her man planting a big kiss on her cheek on Instagram on November 24, which she captioned by telling her followers that she “had the best Thanksgiving.”

E! News reported that Stefani also showed off their country-inspired table décor during the holiday as she sweetly referred to her “new country life” with the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer, who she first met in 2014 when they were both coaches on The Voice and married to other people – Blake to Miranda Lambert and Gwen to Gavin Rossdale – prior to their respective divorces.

The site shared a screen cap of one of Gwen’s videos, which showed her table decorated with pumpkins and flowers and also revealed that her 9-year-old son Zuma was seated next to Blake for the celebrations, suggesting her three sons celebrated with their mom and Shelton rather than their English dad, who likely doesn’t celebrate the holiday.

Gwen was also showing off her country side to make her boyfriend feel right at home in her Instagram Stories updates, as she was sporting white cowboy boots as Shelton planted a kiss on her cheek while another photo uploaded by the singer showed Blake doing a little fishing by the lake.

“#Thankful,” she captioned the snap, which showed Blake in full camo gear, shortly after she shared a video which featured the country star telling her that her recent Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, was swiftly moving up on the iTunes chart.

Us Weekly previously revealed that Shelton and Stefani had big plans with her kids for Thanksgiving this year, as the outlet reported earlier this week that they’d all be together in his home state of Oklahoma.

“He is hosting a huge Thanksgiving with a bunch of family and friends back there,” said an insider of how Shelton and Stefani would be celebrating. “Blake likes a very traditional Thanksgiving and all traditional foods, like stuffing and cranberry sauce.”

The source also revealed that Blake didn’t plan to sit back and let his girlfriend do all the work, alleging that he actually loves to gets pretty involved with all the cooking for the celebration. “He does a bunch of the cooking and starts preparing it the day before because he does so much work,” the outlet revealed.

The magazine also claimed that the modern family will probably stay in the sooner state for a few more days before the country singer has to head back to Los Angeles for The Voice’s live shows on November 27.

Blake is reportedly “really looking forward to unwinding in Oklahoma with Gwen” and her children just days after he got a whole lot of backlash after People named him 2017 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. “Her kids love going there,” added the source.

