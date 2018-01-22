Miranda Lambert Slams Blake Shelton, As Breakup Rumors Swirl Between ‘The Voice’ Coach And Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been caught up in various breakup rumors in the recent weeks. While The Voice coaches remained mum about the speculations surrounding their relationship, Shelton’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, has seemingly taken a jab at him while performing on stage. Is Lambert still having a hard time moving on from her failed marriage with the “God Gave Me You” singer?

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert’s divorce was quite controversial, as cheating allegations have been cited as the reason behind the couple’s split. While these two have already seemingly moved forward with their own respective lives and careers with their own partners, many fans could not help but notice when one of them takes a jab at the other either through the lyrics of a song, a statement during an interview, or a comment made while performing on stage.

Such was the case when Lambert performed in South Carolina for her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour. Per Taste of Country, the 34-year-old singer was performing her 2015 hit single, “Little Red Wagon,” which contain the lyrics, “I live in Oklahoma.”

During the performance, Lambert seemingly took a jab at Shelton, as she replaced this line to: “I got the hell out of Oklahoma.” This line was a reference to the time when she and Shelton were still married and were residing in Oklahoma, which might explain the singer’s preference to change the lyrics to reflect their current status.

“I got the hell out of Oklahoma “ akskkssk???????????????????? @mirandalambert did THATtttt pic.twitter.com/5HCzlD0Lbl — Traci (@Traci_Zj) January 19, 2018

Many fans felt that this was no longer necessary, as both Lambert and Shelton have been divorced since 2015, and they have already found new partners in their lives. Several fans thought that maybe the “Tin Man” singer was just simply joking with her fans and making light of her failed marriage with the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer.

This statement from Lambert comes as breakup rumors continue to fuel up online between Shelton and his current girlfriend and rumored fiance, Gwen Stefani. Gossip Cop notes that there have been allegations that Shelton and Stefani are on the verge of breaking up and calling their alleged engagement off because of a third party.

There have been reports that Shelton is cheating behind Stefani’s back with The Voice Season 13 winner, Chloe Kohanski. However, the publication reports that Stefani and Shelton are still going strong as a couple, and the cheating allegations are not true.