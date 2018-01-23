‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers For Week 5: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Faces Meltdowns And Tough Eliminations In Florida

Arie Luyendyk Jr. still has 13 bachelorettes left as he tries to find his Ms. Right and he will head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Episode 5 according to spoilers for ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season. What can everybody expect from the show set to air on Monday, January 29?

As viewers saw Monday night, Bekah Martinez and Seinne Fleming got roses on their individual dates with Arie Luyendyk, Jr., but Maquel Cooper chose to go home after she learned that her grandfather had died. The group heads to Florida next, and Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers detail that single mom Chelsea Roy will get the first individual date with Luyendyk in Ft. Lauderdale.

Arie and Chelsea will take in Esplanade Park from a 100-foot yacht during their date and Bachelor spoilers detail that they will dine at a museum featuring antique cars. In addition, Luyendyk and Roy get a private concert by Canadian indie artist and songwriter Tenille Arts and Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers note that Chelsea does get the rose from Arie on this one.

The Bachelor spoilers regarding the Episode 5 group date have already garnered a fair amount of buzz, and it sounds as if it will get awkward for Luyendyk as he tries to handle the intense emotions from the women surrounding him.

Viewers have already been buzzing about Krystal Nielson quite a bit this season, and Bachelor spoilers hint that she will be having a meltdown that causes a lot of chaos during the Week 5 show. At this point, it has not been revealed which bachelorette gets the group rose, but it does sound as if this outing will get viewers talking.

Also ahead in the next show, Bachelor spoilers indicate that Tia Booth gets the other one-on-one date. Reality Steve says that viewers will see Arie and Tia tour the swamps of the area via an airboat and then have dinner together where Booth does get a rose.

Two more women will depart by the end of Episode 5 and fans will likely be eagerly anticipating the elimination of Krystal. Unfortunately, according to Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers, it isn’t Nielson’s time quite yet. Rather, Marikh Mathias and Ashley Luebke are said to be left without roses during this next episode.

Reality Steve has already revealed Bachelor spoilers detailing Luyendyk’s final rose pick. However, he has also teased that there have been some unusual things happening lately that have the potential to turn everything about the Season 22 ending upside down.

Will Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his final lady to the distance or go down in flames? Fans are anxious to see the sparks fly as Arie and his ladies hit Florida in Week 5 of ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season and it all plays out on Monday, January 29.