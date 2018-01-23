Mylee Billingham Murder: Uncle Of Slain Girl Makes Statement, As School Says It Is Shocked By Her Brutal Death

Mylee Billingham’s uncle, Mark Billingham, is a decorated soldier and once worked as a private bodyguard for renowned celebrities, including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. He released a statement Monday regarding his niece’s demise asking his family be given privacy. Mylee’s school also spoke out about the 8-year-old saying it is completely shocked by her horrific death.

On Saturday night, Mylee’s mother discovered the girl had been severely wounded in her Brownhills, England home. She subsequently died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital. Her father, Bill Billingham, has been arrested for her death.

Billingham’s brother, Mark, who once starred in the UK reality series SAS Who Dares Wins, released a brief statement, according to the Express & Star, which says the following.

Please respect my family’s privacy. There will be no further comment at this time.”

Mark also appears to have deleted his social media pages, including Twitter and Facebook, reports the Express & Star.

Mylee’s school, St. James Primary in Brownhills, spoke out about the tragic loss of its pupil as well. According to the BBC, headteacher Andy Nicholls said the school is “numb and in shock.” He added that Mylee’s smile was so bright that it “lit up the room” and that the entire school was utterly “devastated” by the news of her senseless killing. Nicholls further stated that little Mylee loved to sing and enjoyed performing.

Authorities have announced that Mylee sustained fatal stab wounds in her home following a “domestic incident,” reports the Metro. Police also confirmed that the girl’s 54-year-old father, Bill Billingham, had been arrested for the attack.

What we know so far about the death of Mylee Billingham who was stabbed to death at the weekend. pic.twitter.com/NIDjlD6whD — ITV News Central (@ITVCentral) January 22, 2018

Mylee’s father is hospitalized with a stab wound to his stomach and is currently in critical condition, according to the BBC.

Bill Billingham reportedly posted a photo of Mylee on his Facebook page about an hour before the little girl was found stabbed, reports the Metro.

Mum liked tragic last photo of her daughter Mylee Billingham taken just an hour before she was stabbed to death https://t.co/6i5KNyPlTC — The Sun (@TheSun) January 22, 2018

In the photo, Mylee, who her father would call “Moo,” according to the Express & Star, can be seen sitting in bed with what looks like two plates of pizza on her lap.

According to the Metro, Detective Inspector Jim Colclough said the investigation into Mylee’s murder is still in its “early stages” but confirmed that police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the girl’s death.