Trump Blamed For Hawaii False Missile Warning

As things slowly go back to normal in Hawaii after a false missile warning created unprecedented chaos and fear, some people, particularly celebrities, are pointing accusing fingers at Donald Trump for what happened.

Early Saturday morning in Hawaii, people woke up to the probability that it could be their last day on earth as a supposed ballistic missile was about to hit the U.S. territory. A warning was inadvertently sent out that Hawaii was under attack.

The alert, which advised residents to “seek immediate shelter,” was sent out by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. The missile alert ended with “this is not a drill” leading everyone in Hawaii to believe that a missile was indeed about to strike them. As could be imagined, residents and tourists in Hawaii scrambled to safety as fear overcame them.

No missile came and a second emergency alert was sent 38 minutes later saying there was no missile threat. The false missile warning was attributed to human error, as CNN reported. Unfortunately, the emotional damage has been done and now people around the world are wondering when such a scenario may actually come true given the nuclear threats hurled between Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.

We DEFINITELY don’t need false alarm emergency alerts about inbound missiles heading towards Hawaii with Trump’s poor comprehension skills and itchy trigger finger. pic.twitter.com/99eqJbPzc2 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 13, 2018

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, for one, directly blamed Trump for the Hawaii false missile warning debacle. Curtis said that the fear felt by the people in Hawaii was real and that Trump is responsible for instilling them in people’s mind and hearts.

“This Hawaii missile scare is on YOU Mr. Trump,” Curtis wrote on Twitter. “The real FEAR that mothers & fathers & children felt is on you.”

“It is on YOUR ARROGANCE, HUBRIS, NARCISSIM, RAGE, EGO, IMMATURITY and your UNSTABLE IDIOCY. Shame on your hate filled self. YOU DID THIS!”

Comedian Jim Carrey also slammed Trump on Twitter saying the Hawaii false missile warning was “a real psychic warning.”

“I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live,” Carrey said. “It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning.”

“If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination.”

Trump was in Florida enjoying a round of golf at his private club when he was informed of the false missile warning in Hawaii, according to the Associated Press. People immediately slammed Trump as critics claimed he didn’t seem to take the Hawaii missile warning seriously after the president refused to stop his game of golf. Trump was also called out for tweeting about “fake news” instead of addressing the people of Hawaii.

Breaking News: No one is bombing Hawaii. An emergency alert saying a ballistic missile was heading toward the state caused panic. But it was a false alarm. And Trump golfed throughout the entire episode. https://t.co/XWDdrYKX1I pic.twitter.com/QVONI5IBDO — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 13, 2018

Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard also criticized Trump for “taking too long” to address the situation and help quell the tensions brought about by the false missile alert, the Washington Examiner reported.

“Donald Trump is taking too long,” Gabbard said. “He’s not taking this threat seriously. There’s no time to waste.”

Gabbard also told CNN that people in Hawaii should “live with the reality of this message popping up on their phones” if Trump continues his word war with Kim Jong-un.

Gabbard also called for Trump to stop playing politics and “get rid of this threat from North Korea” by achieving peace.

“This is literally life and death that is at stake, for the people of Hawaii and the people of this country,” Gabbard further said.