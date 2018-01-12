WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon May Actually Sell WWE, And He Already Has A Potential Buyer

Throughout its existence, the WWE (by any name) has been owned by one McMahon or another, and everyone thought it always would be, but things could change. As Vince McMahon gets older, more and more control of the operations have gone over to Stephanie and Triple H, but will it always be that way? Rumors are flying around that WWE could end up being sold off, and Vinnie Mac may already have a buying partner for it.

Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Sportskeeda, that Fox could very well end up purchasing WWE from Vince McMahon. Not only have the companies had talks about moving WWE programming to Fox networks after their current deal expires with NBC, but it could go a lot further than that.

Now, this would not mean that Disney would own WWE since there was a deal last month for Disney to purchase a majority of Fox. Disney bought out the TV studio and movie sections of Fox while leaving the sports and news networks to remain the focus of the broadcast company.

This is rather surprising, but it isn’t something that has come totally out of the blue. Months ago, Triple H had discussions with Fox about moving WWE programming to its networks, and these rumors simply mean that talks may have escalated.

WWE

WWE’s contract deal with NBCUniversal comes to an end in September of 2019, and a lot could happen before that time. A new TV deal could be struck between the two companies, or WWE could choose to take its programming elsewhere, and that is why Triple H had conversations with Fox.

It’s also part of the reason that Monday Night Raw may move from three hours down to two hours, and that is so it wouldn’t interfere with the late-night news on Fox.

Meltzer went on to say that Vince McMahon would not sell his majority stake in WWE, but could sell small pieces here and there if stock prices hit $40. With McMahon creating Alpha Entertainment for the possible return of the XFL, there is even more credibility to the rumors of a possible WWE sale.

There is still a lot of time until something like this could happen, and that means numerous changes or curveballs. Vince McMahon is going to be extremely cautious with anything having to do with WWE, and he won’t sell it unless he’s absolutely sure it will be properly maintained. If Fox ends up owning the wrestling giant, though, it would certainly help make up for selling other parts of its company to Disney.